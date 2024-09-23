The successful filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, who is currently in post-production on his new movie Mercy with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson for Amazon MGM Studios, has become one of the most interesting and compelling filmmakers in Hollywood over the past two decades, disrupting the business with box office hits like Unfriended, Searching, and Missing, all set entirely on a computer screen. Bekmambetov has now authored a new book in which he will attempt to guide aspiring filmmakers in how to make their own "screenlife" movies using nothing more than the devices they have in their homes. "Screenlife" films earned Bekmambetov’s US production company Bazelevs a place in Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Video Companies in the World in 2021

The guide, Screenlife: How to Start Making Movies with Nothing But a Computer and a Story, will tell readers how Bekmambetov managed to create critically acclaimed films using laptops and smartphones. It doesn't matter if you're a movie-making newbie or a veteran of the industry, the process will be broken down for you step by step—from coming up with ideas and writing a screenplay to filming, editing, and distributing your screenlife movie. Along the way, Bekmambetov shares tips, challenges, and insider tricks to help you avoid the easy mistakes to make while bringing it all to life.

What Is Timur Bekmambetov Best Known For?

Bekmambetov’s whole philosophy revolves around using everyday digital devices to create compelling stories for audiences, without the need for massive budgets, and his success to date proves it's something that can be achieved. His first "screenlife film," the horror flick Unfriended, was made for just $1 million and went on to earn over $65 million at the box office. His next project, Searching, starring John Cho, wowed audiences at the Sundance Film Festival and grossed more than $75 million worldwide. The film's success led to the release of Missing in 2023, which starred Nia Long and Storm Reid and grossed nearly $50 million globally.

In 2018, he produced the documentary web series Future History: 1968, allowing viewers to experience historical events through the lens of social media and mobile screens. He even partnered with Snapchat in 2019 to produce Dead of Night, a zombie apocalypse series shot entirely for mobile consumption through the social media app. Prior to his work producing "screenlife" movies, Bekmambetov was probably best known for directing the stylish action thriller Wanted, starring James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, and Morgan Freeman.

If you’re interested in learning more about screenlife films or are ready to start making your own, Screenlife: How to Start Making Movies with Nothing But a Computer and a Story is now available on Amazon. Bekmambetov's next movie, Mercy, will release in 2025 and you can watch Missing on Netflix.

Missing (2023) Release Date 2021-00-00 Main Genre Horror

