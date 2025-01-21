Iko Uwais is one of the world's best action stars, having starred in various successful action movies like Merantau, The Raid, and The Raid: Redemption in his home country of Indonesia. On the global stage, Uwais is best known for his work in The Expendables and Skyline film franchises. Deadline reveals that Uwais has two action films set to come out in the near future under his new production company, Uwais Pictures. The outlet also revealed a new image from one of the films, Timur. The film marks Uwais' directorial debut in addition to starring in it.

Timur is an action-thriller inspired by the real-life international crisis that took place in Indonesia in 1996. A rescue operation was started in Mapenduma, Indonesia being overseen by the country's current president, Prabowo Subianto. The film chronicles this operation. The image below shows Uwais with two other men brandishing guns as they appear to approach something cautiously. The image teases an action-heavy film set in the tropics.

Who Is Iko Uwais?

Image via Uwais Pictures

Uwais rose to prominence in the 2000s after starring in successful local films. His breakthrough on the international stage came through the 2012 film The Raid, in which he played the lead character. He reprised the role in the sequel, The Raid: Redemption. Hailed for his prowess in action-heavy films, whether hand-to-hand combat or in gunfights, Uwais entered the global action stage, starring with other action aficionados in movies like The Expendables and Skyline. He has also appeared in films like Snake Eyes, Stuber, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. On the small screen, Uwais starred in, executive produced, and choreographed the Netflix action series, Wu Assassins.

Timur is just but one film being sold in Berlin at the European Film Market. Uwais Pictures has also produced Ikatan Darah, another action film about a former martial arts athlete who must face a network of loan sharks to save her brother who has become trapped in gambling debts and exposes their family to risk. “I am excited to unleash the next phase of Uwais Pictures with the release of Timur and Ikatan Darah. We are bringing a new style of action movies for audiences around the world," Uwais said. The company aims to replicate the success of movies like The Raid and Redemption and thus will be heavily involved in the early stages of their films to deliver top-tier action visuals.

Timur and Ikatan Darah will be screened at the EFM. There is no theatrical release date yet but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Watch Uwais' action-packed Wu Assassins on Netflix.

