Brad Furman’s (The Lincoln Lawyer) newest project, Tin Soldier, is building its army. Deadline reports that the film has tapped several more actors to join its ensemble including Rita Ora (Fifty Shades franchise), Nora Arnezeder (The Offer), Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), and Joey Bicicchi (Black Bird). The string of new announcements comes hot on the heels of the film’s principal cast being revealed which added the likes of Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, Robert De Niro, John Leguizamo, and Shamier Anderson to its call sheet.

Tin Soldier will center on the story of a holy figure known as The Bokushi (Foxx). Acting as a leader and safe haven for hundreds of displaced and disgruntled veterans, The Bokushi promises to give those who follow him the stability and safety they crave. With some of the world’s most skilled fighters at his disposal, The Bokushi has made his surroundings a force to be reckoned with. As his numbers and weapons grow exponentially, so does the leader’s threat to the rest of the world.

After many failed attempts at breaking through The Bokushi’s stronghold and taking the revered leader down from the inside, military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) recruits some fresh blood for the mission at hand. He finds his new leader in ex-special forces member Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood) who knows the inner workings of The Bokushi’s cult as he was once a follower. Hoping to bring vengeance to the man who ruined his life, Nash takes on the mission wholeheartedly.

RELATED: Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood and John Leguizamo Join Cult Action Film 'Tin Soldier'

While we know so much about the film’s plot and the first wave of characters, the parts of the latest casting additions have been shrouded in secrecy. As for the script, Furman co-penned it with producer-turned-screenwriter Jess Fuerst. Tin Soldier acts as a reunion for the duo who previously worked together on Furman’s 2016 crime thriller, The Infiltrator. Furman and Fuerst will also produce on behalf of their Road Less Traveled Productions alongside Keith Kjarval (Inland Empire) of Unified Pictures, Steven Chasman (The Transporter franchise) for Current Entertainment, and Brad Feinstein (Bruised) of Romulus Entertainment. The executive production team is made up of Walter Josten of Blue Rider and Ben Ruffman for Unified.

News surrounding the production of Tin Soldier has been marching forward, so it’s only a matter of time until Ora, Arnezeder, Taghmaoui, and Bicicchi receive their character descriptions.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Tin Soldier.