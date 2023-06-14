Wait, so were the kids evil or not? This is the resounding question you may have after the final moments of the recent Netflix release of Tin & Tina, a Spanish horror mystery film that has been nightmare fuel for a number of viewers. The ending is rare in that it doesn’t finish with a final girl or a last showdown between the antagonists, Tin (Carlos G. Morollón) and his twin sister Tina (Anastasia Russo), and the protagonist Lola (Milena Smit). Instead, we see them side by side after seemingly being at odds the entire film. So what happened?

Written and directed by Rubin Stein and set in the 1980s in Spain, Tin & Tina centers around the life of newlyweds Lola and Adolfo (Jaime Lorente). Lola is depressed because she not only miscarries a set of twins she was pregnant with, on her wedding day, but was also told she can never get pregnant again. Adolfo convinces her to adopt a child from the nearby convent to cheer her up. She ends up wanting to adopt two pale seven-year-old twins named Tin and Tina, after St. Augustine. A series of dark events unfolds around the twins that makes Lola question everything about their true intentions and by the end of the film the audience is questioning everything in the same way

The House Fire

Towards the end of the film, Lola is at home with her husband and infant son, a miracle that her doctor told her would never happen. After fighting with Adolfo about his absence around the house and raising the newborn, the TV loses signal and Adolfo goes up to the roof to fix it. We hear the baby cry, which seemingly gets soothed either on its own or by presumably Adolfo. Then the power goes out and Adolfo is seen on fire crawling on the ground for help and setting the house ablaze in the process. Lola scrambles to try and find her baby and escape, eventually doing so.

The main question about this first part of the ending is whether the children had anything to do with the house fire and the baby. It is only suggested that they could be involved through small details. For instance, Lola and Adolfo arriving home in the storm earlier that night, stop their car suddenly as two dark shapes cross the road, although what or whom they are is unclear. Then, the nun that is watching over the children at the convent conspicuously falls asleep, minutes after Tin and Tina are talking about reaping what you sow. Small wet footprints in the house before the fire and the stereo coming on playing the twin’s favorite song all add to this mystery.

The film doesn’t give hard answers to the final sequences because it forces the audience to decide whether they can chalk what went on in the house to a mixture of coincidence and religious wrath/redemption, or if there were some nefarious acts being committed by the twins. The same question pervades the entire film, so it makes perfect sense that it would carry through to the climax of the film. Lola was in full rejection of her faith in God until the moment she decided to asphyxiate herself in a misplaced attempt to reach out. The instant she hears her baby crying and can escape the house with him is either a well-orchestrated stunt by these overly zealous twins or a miracle by the one above all as a reward for Lola’s restored faith.

Why Does Lola Get The Twins Back?

After the fire, Lola wakes up in a hospital bed to the presence of the head nurse from the convent. She explains to Lola that the twins were at the convent all night and were there in the morning. This doesn’t necessarily absolve them, remember the nurse that was supposed to be keeping watch did fall asleep. At this point, Lola verbally acknowledges that the children are innocent, even though as a viewer, you may still have your doubts. The final frames of the film show Lola, dressed in funeral black, bidding Adolfo a final farewell as his casket is lowered into the earth. On either side of her are Tin and Tina seemingly back in Lola’s good graces after being returned to the convent. One of them places a rosary around Lola’s neck. The final scene is on par with that of The Omen where the feeling it gives isn’t a comfortable one.

The final scene of Tin and Tina leaves one with a sense of dread or defeat. The ending signifies Lola’s complete and unflinching restoration of faith that we saw her lose at the very beginning of the film when she miscarries and is told she can never get pregnant again. Tin and Tina had a very narrow view of the world since they were raised in the convent and therefore, their entire worldview was filtered through the lens of religion. When Lola believes that they are innocent and just misunderstood as she does in the end, she takes them back into her care because she was wrong about them having bad intentions or otherwise a foul justification for their misdeeds. She trusts that it really was God that helped her find her baby and escape the house fire, enabling her to raise the child she so badly wanted.

Whether the heinous and strange behavior of Tin and Tina was due to their sheltered upbringing and extreme view of the teachings in the Bible, or the result of coincidence and the power of God, or some combination of the two, is up for the audience to decide. The end of a movie like Tin and Tina usually only fits into one or the other, yet somehow the filmmaker found a way to leave it ambiguous enough to raise questions about the nature of perception and faith. Whatever you decide after that ending, it can be agreed that Tin and Tina is a great exercise in faith, perception, and creepy children played out onscreen.