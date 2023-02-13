Comedy's most dynamic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are working together once more, and this time, they're going on the road. Beginning in spring, the pair will head out on their first live comedy tour together, entitled Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour. The show will "celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories, and conversational entertainment." Live Nation produces.

The pair will hit four cities total on the East Coast, kicking off the tour on Friday, April 28 in Washington D.C. at the DAR Constitution Hall. Next, they head to Chicago on May 20 at The Chicago Theatre, followed by a trip to Boston on June 9 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tour concludes June 10 in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

In a joint statement, the pair said, "If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship." Fey and Poehler have been longtime friends, having first met each other through improv in the '90s. Since then, they have gone on to repeatedly work with one another, most notably through Saturday Night Live. Fey was brought onto SNL first as a writer and cast member, with Poehler joining a few years later. The two eventually became the first female Weekend Update co-anchors. Both also went on to lead their own shows, with Fey headlining 30 Rock and Poehler leading Parks and Recreation.

Image via NBC

Fey and Poehler's Continued History

The duo's work together didn't stop at SNL. Throughout their careers, they have worked on a handful of movie projects together, beginning with the 2004 adaptation of Mean Girls. The movie was written by Fey from the Rosalind Wiseman novel Queen Bees and Wannabes. Fey starred in the movie as Cady's teacher Ms. Norbury, while Poehler played Mrs. George, Regina's "cool mom." A few years later, they reunited again for Baby Mama, which saw Fey as Kate, a woman who enlists Poehler's Angie to be a surrogate.

In 2015, they played Maura (Poehler) and Kate (Fey) in Sisters. It followed two sisters who decide to throw one more epic party before they have to say goodbye to their childhood home. Their most recent appearance together was in Netflix's Wine Country, which follows a group of friends who head on a trip to Napa Valley. Fey and Poehler have also hosted the Golden Globes together multiple times.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour begins on April 28, get your tickets at Live Nation on February 15 at 10 a.m. local time.