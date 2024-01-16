The Big Picture Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited to present the Variety Special Live Award at the Primetime Emmy Awards, giving Elton John his coveted EGOT.

Fey and Poehler's chemistry was evident as they delivered a satirical "Weekend Update" skit, reminiscent of their SNL days.

The duo's successful partnership is attributed to their balanced and intelligent approach to comedy, showcased through their groundbreaking tenure on "Weekend Update."

There was a wonderful surprise at this evening's Primetime Emmy Awards as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunited as presenters of the Variety Special (Live) Award — under the guise of a Weekend Update skit from their glory days at Saturday Night Live. The pair were on hand to announce Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium as the winners, and in doing so, giving the legendary singer his coveted EGOT.

Sarcastically announcing the nominees in the news format, they described Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars show as "the only thing longer than Titanic when it airs with commercials on TBS", Chris Rock's Selective Outrage, for which they said they'd accept the award as they miss getting Emmys, Elton John Live — "EGOT to be excited about that", Rihanna's Superbowl show which "got us all pregnant", and, in a fun barb at Fey's Mean Girls reboot, when describing the Tony Awards as "celebrating the best in musicals which were based on movies, which will probably become movies again," the duo got big laughs from the watching audience.

It marked the latest time Fey and Poehler appeared at an awards show together, having operated as hosts of the Golden Globes on numerous occasions, and their chemistry was as electric as ever, providing not just a wonderful moment for the audience in the auditorium, but a viral moment for those watching the awards show at home.

"Weekend Update" is a staple of SNL, in which the two presenters offer their satirical take on news and current events. Fey began co-anchoring "Weekend Update" in 2000, initially with Jimmy Fallon. In 2004, following Fallon's departure, Poehler joined Fey as a co-anchor of "Weekend Update," marking the first time the segment had two female co-anchors. Their tenure on "Weekend Update" was groundbreaking, not just for their gender but also for their approach to comedy. They tackled various topics, from politics to social issues, with a balance of humor and intelligence, and it continued until 2006 when Fey left to create and star in 30 Rock.

Together, Fey and Poehler's chemistry was undeniable. They played off each other’s comedic styles seamlessly, blending Fey's biting sarcasm with Poehler's energetic delivery. The pair would reunite as co-hosts of the Golden Globes, beginning in 2013, through to 2015, and then stepping in virtually in 2021 during the pandemic. Their hosting style was characterized by a balance of playful roasting and celebration of the film and television industry.

