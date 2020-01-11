Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Will Make Hosting Fun Again at the 2021 Golden Globes

It has been less than a week since the 2020 Golden Globes aired but NBC is already looking ahead to the 2021 edition of the award show. On Saturday, it was announced Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would host the 2021 Golden Globes. This will be the fourth time these best buds host the Globes, with previous (and very memorable) gigs taking place in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

News of Fey and Poehler’s return to the Golden Globes stage arrives just days after lukewarm to chilly reactions for Ricky Gervais‘ hosting abilities made their way to social media and in reviews of the 2020 Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 5. Gervais opted for incisive, borderline bitter and overly moody comedy during this year’s show, taking potshots as celebrities and the Hollywood Foreign Press. As such dampening effect of Gervais’ jokes on this year’s ceremony ostensibly makes memories of Fey and Poehler’s light, sharp, and intelligent banter shine even brighter. So we shouldn’t be too, too surprised Fey and Poehler have been recruited to charm the hell out of us all for one night next year and remind us why the Globes are called “Hollywood’s Party of the Year.” Don’t believe me? Take a look at the pair’s promo spot for the 2015 Golden Globes.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the party of the year! Catch the #GoldenGlobes tonight starting at 7pm ET on NBC.https://t.co/VSazOhhNqw — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2015

NBC released an official statement on Fey and Poehler’s return to the Golden Globes over the weekend during the network’s TCA panel. In the statement, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria commented, “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Amy Thurlow of Dick Clark Productions, the company bringing the Globes to your TV screens, also remarked, “Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen. We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

The return of the sparkling duo that is Fey and Poehler may prove a boon to the Golden Globes after some dips in the ratings for the 2020 ceremony. This year’s Golden Globe Awards telecast averaged a 4.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, a 2.2% dip from the 2019 ceremony hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. The telecast was the number one primetime entertainment telecast on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 since the 2019 Academy Awards. The last time Fey and Poehler hosted in 2015, the Golden Globes telecast emerged with a 5.8 rating (via Time Magazine) and 19.3 million viewers.

The date for the 2021 Golden Globes has yet to be announced. For more on the 2020 Golden Globes, check out our roundup of the best speeches of the night and the official winners list.