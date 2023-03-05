The stars have aligned, folks: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are embarking on their first-ever live comedy tour together. For a career and friendship that’s spanned roughly three decades, it’s hard to believe it’s taken this long for these two comedy titans to take their funnies and charming chemistry to a city near you. Fortunately, the wait is over, as the two are hitting the road with Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour. In a joint statement, they jokingly explained that "If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship,” with Fey promising an evening of, “comedy, conversation improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us… we don’t know yet!” But they do know that it’s going to be “awesome.” Duh.

Over the years, the real-life best friends have shared striking parallels in their respective careers, and more often than not, they are literally at each other’s sides. That’s no coincidence, as audiences and long-time admirers of the comedic duo would argue that Fey and Poehler are better together. (Though, honestly, we’ll take them in any way, shape, or form.) So, how did these two become this generation’s real-life Laverne (Penny Marshall) and Shirley (Cindy Williams)?

Was It Love at First Sight?

Your earliest memory of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey is likely when they dominated Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live together in the early 2000s. But the pair actually first worked together doing improvisational comedy at ImprovOlympic in Chicago in the 1990s. Both seem to remember their days cutting their teeth in the Windy City quite fondly, as evident in their memoirs. We have Poehler’s improv teacher Charna Halpern to thank for pairing the two together. “[Charna] told me I was just as good as the big boys. She believed in me. She said there was another new improviser in another one of her classes whom she thought I would really like. Her name was Tina and she was like me but with brown hair,” Poehler recounts in Yes Please. “[Tina] was sharp, shy, and hilarious. We took classes together and sat in the back.”

Following their tenure at Improv Olympic, Fey and Poehler both auditioned for and got into The Second City, a legendary improv spot for up-and-coming comedians with alumni that includes John Candy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Farley, Amy Sedaris, and Stephen Colbert. For both Fey and Poehler, studying and performing improv was massively impactful personally and professionally. “The rules of improvisation appealed to me not only as a way of creating comedy, but as a worldview. Studying improvisation literally changed my life. It set me on a career path toward Saturday Night Live. It changed the way I look at the world,” Fey detailed in her book, Bossypants. “We traveled by van to all kinds of destinations, from upstate New York to St. Paul, Minnesota, to Waco, Texas.”

The world was gifted their comedic abilities when they landed Saturday Night Live, where they not only proved themselves as some of the best to walk through the halls of Studio 8H, but as the perfect example of best friends working together.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Live From New York!

We have arrived at 30 Rock, the historic building in New York City that is home to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and of course, SNL. The highlight of both Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's careers at the show was hosting Weekend Update together, though it would take a few years before they joined forces. Tina was initially hired as a writer, with her first show being an episode Sylvester Stallone hosted in 1997. She would become the first female head writer at the show in 1999. Poehler was hired in 2001, arguably the most difficult time in the country—let alone New York City—to try and make someone laugh. “Even though things had been going great for me at the show, with Amy there, I felt less alone,” Fey explained, adding that, “[Amy] was there to do what she wanted to do and she did not f*cking care if you like…I was so happy.”

The moment we’ve all been waiting for happened in 2004, when Poehler took over for Fallon at the Weekend Update after his exit. This move would not only be huge for Poehler and Fey’s careers but for SNL itself, as they became the first female team to anchor Weekend Update together. This is where the magic happens and they found their voices. Yes, they both appeared in sketches (Poehler in particular has starred in countless outrageous and memorable sketches), but it was here that they could really have fun playing to each other’s strengths and hone the dynamic and persona that we’d see years later on talk show appearances and various other projects.

Fey left the series in 2006 and Poehler in 2008, though both would return frequently to make surprise pop-ins. In 2008, Fey made a number of hilarious and iconic appearances as Governor Sarah Palin. Season 34 of the show kicked off with a bang, with Fey’s Palin and Poehler’s Hillary Clinton discussing sexism in politics. The video became a viral hit, and once again, we were reminded of that indescribable energy that takes shape whenever these two were together. One can only imagine the electricity in the air when the pair returned and co-hosted SNL together in 2015.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Collaborations Beyond SNL

Fortunately, Poehler and Fey’s careers and collaborations continue beyond the sketch series. Their career choices are also eerily similar, in the best possible way. Fey starred in her own network single-cam sitcom 30 Rock for seven seasons starting in 2006 and Poehler in Parks and Recreation for seven seasons as well starting in 2009. But even during their SNL era, they were building up their resume outside the show. The comedy classic Mean Girls which Fey co-wrote with Rosalind Wiseman and stars in, features a laugh-out-loud performance by Poehler, who plays ultimate mean girl Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) self-obsessed mother.

The 2008 film Baby Mama about an uptight businesswoman (Fey) who hires an unstable and unpredictable woman (Poehler) to be her surrogate hilariously emphasizes their strengths as performers. They played sisters in the comedy Sisters in 2015, but this time, Fey was the “wild child” and Poehler was the responsible one who did everything “just so.” Poehler’s feature directorial debut with Wine Country was an epic SNL reunion, with a cast that included Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, and Paula Pell.

Whenever Tina and Amy dare to do anything solo, like a talk guest appearance, it’s only a matter of time before they bring up a fond memory or story about the other. Their different energies — Fey’s more often being composed and dry with Poehler more likely to get a little loud and lose it in a fit of giggles — work perfectly together. It’s for exactly these reasons that the pair was asked to host the Golden Globes in 2013. Unsurprisingly, they were so impressive delivering the monologue jokes and poking fun at celebrities that they returned to host three more times. Whenever these two comedy pros are together, you just get a sense that everything will be okay. A live tour just seems like a no-brainer. Let’s hope Tina Fey and Amy Poehler don’t grow old of each other, but with each other.