A queen of comedy, Tina Fey earned her status not only through roaring performances but also by making a name for herself in the writer's room. An alumna of Chicago's Second City improv, she got her start on Saturday Night Live in 1997, writing for and starring as many iconic characters legendary to the show today. Her writing credits include over 170 episodes, and her acting includes over 140. Throughout her career, she's created, produced, hosted, and guest-starred on a number of notable TV series.

Her comedic career also translated well to the big screen. From comedy to drama, voice work, and more, there isn't a genre Fey hasn't succeeded in. She's a nine-time Emmy winner with a body of work almost three decades long. How does her resume stack up against the widely respected aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes?

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

Feeding off the comedic chemistry of one another, Fey and Steve Carell took audiences on a wild ride in the Shawn Levy-directed flick. They star as Phil and Claire Foster, a married couple who are coming to terms with their marriage being boring. Determined not to waste another date night, the pair attempt to have a romantic dinner at a fancy restaurant, only to be confused for someone else, spiraling their evening into detective work, car chases, and a thrill they won't ever forget.

The aptly titled date-night comedy features a star-studded ensemble cast filled with cameos and supporting characters. Fey shines as a leading lady, despite the movie's flaws of bordering an action film instead of remaining a comedy. The duo carry the film just enough to secure a positive rating.

9 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Inspired by the Kim Barker book, The Taliban Shuffle, Fey's turn as the journalist was enough to satisfy critics despite its consistent genre jumping. Needing a change, cable news producer Kim Baker (Fey) takes an assignment in Kabul, Afghanistan, during the 2002's volatile military climate. Barker is completely out of her element as a foreign correspondent but finds solace in a friendship with a seasoned journalist named Tanya Vanderpoel (Margot Robbie).

While Barker's novel served as the inspiration, make no mistake that Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is a Hollywood-ized version of Barker's experience. Critics struggled with the identity crisis the film seemed to struggle with—comedy, romance, or war satire. But in the critics' eyes, Fey's performance held up, making the film worth the watch.

8 'Megamind' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

With a cast like this, it's hard not to enjoy. Brilliant, but always unsuccessful against superhero Metro Man (voiced by Brad Pitt), super-villain Megamind (voiced by Will Ferrell) isn't sure what to do with himself after he actually defeats Metro Man. When he creates a new hero to pass the time against, things don't go as planned, and Megamind must decide whether it's time to be a hero or remain a villain. Fey voices Roxanne Ritchi, a news reporter who is always kidnapped by Megamind but saved by Metro Man.

The Dreamworks animation borrows heavily from the superhero genre—Fey's character is a spinoff of Lois Lane. RT's critics recognized the satirical elements of the feature; however, they found it difficult not to enjoy the comedy with its talented cast and well-timed humor targeted at both adult and child viewers.

7 'A Haunting in Venice' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

A comedic presence in a dark mystery thriller, Fey produces a witty performance in the Agatha Christie adaptation. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, A Haunting in Venice finds the famous allegedly retired detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) reluctantly attending a séance called by a grieving mother. After one of the guests is murdered, Poirot seeks to solve the mystery but begins to wonder if this time, there is divine intervention.

RELATED: 'A Haunting in Venice' Tries (and Fails) To Confront GodFey stars as mystery novelist Ariadne Oliver, a long-time friend of Poirot and the one who convinces him to attend the gathering to help her debunk it. In Branagh's third go around with Christie adaptations, this time, critics sang their praises for the strong ensemble cast and tempered scares.

6 '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Drawing inspiration from her SNL experiences, Fey created one of her most iconic roles with Liz Lemon. Lemon is the head writer of a New York sketch-comedy show where she balances a demanding boss and difficult cast members while trying to keep her sanity. 30 Rock co-stars Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer.

Airing during one of the most competitive decades for ensemble comedies, 30 Rock had no trouble winning 16 Emmys and earning over 50 nominations. Critics rated all seven seasons positively, with only season four earning the lowest score of 72%. The series maintained the same level of comedy and pacing throughout its tenure, including the final season in its bittersweet sendoff.

5 'Muppets Most Wanted' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The Muppets are the true stars of the show, but this family movie featured quite a few heavy-hitting cameos, including Fey's. The beloved Muppets find themselves wrapped up in a world of trouble after their new manager Dominic Badguy (Ricky Gervais) convinces them to go on a world tour. Kermit's trepidation turns out to be right after a look-alike named Constantine tricks Kermit into a Siberian prison.

Fey is pure entertainment as the Russian guard, singing and dancing along with her usually comedic timing. Not quite as strong as other features in the franchise, Muppets Most Wanted remains a solid family feature paying homage to the classic installments while evolving with the times.

4 'Great News' (2017-2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Short-lived, Great News is still one of Fey's best works in the eyes of RT critics. In this zany comedy, Katie's (Briga Heelan) professional life becomes more complicated when her mother, Carol (Andrea Martin), gets hired as an intern at the cable news network. What was already a dysfunctional group of coworkers for Katie just reached a new level.

Fey serves as an executive producer on the series but also guest-starred in five episodes in season two as the new network owner, CEO Diana St. Tropez. Fey's role was a welcomed addition to the cast; however, the NBC series was cut short, adding yet another sitcom to the canceled-to-soon genre.

3 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Her feature film big break, Mean Girls remains an audience and pop-culture favorite decades later. The teen comedy stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady, a new girl just trying to find her place in the high school jungle as she struggles with newfound popularity with The Plastics and loyalty to her less popular friends. Not only did she adapt the story for film, Fey starred as Ms. Norbury the math teacher determined to get Cady to join the math team.

The high school experience told through the lens of teenage girls that's equal parts "survival of the fittest," Mean Girls is a cult classic. Critics applauded the feature in every way possible. Fey's screenplay debut elevated her status not only as a comedian but also as an industry-leading force to be reckoned with. Its popularity to this day has garnered a musical spinoff penned by Fey.

2 'Ponyo' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

One of her more underrated roles that audiences forget about, Fey lent her voice to the English version of the beloved Hayao Miyazaki film Ponyo. In this adventure anime, a goldfish princess (English version voiced by Noah Cyrus) befriends a human boy named Sosuke (English version voiced by Frankie Jonas), whom he affectionately names Ponyo. As Ponyo and Sosuke spend more time together, Ponyo becomes more human-like, and as she breaks free of her world, she spills magical elixirs that threaten Sosuke's village.

Fey voices Sosuke's mother, Lisa. Besides two small credits in the 90s and early 2000s, Ponyo was Fey's first major voice-acting role. The feature is adored by critics for its fairy tale premise and awe-inspiring visuals. A credit Fey's fans forget she has, Ponyo is worth the revisit.

1 'Soul' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Fey, like many icons before her, finally joined the Disney Pixar alumni group with Soul. The animated feature stars Jamie Foxx as Joe, a mundane New York jazz musician trapped between Earth and the afterlife in the land of the Great Before. Desperate to get back to his life, Joe goes on a journey alongside 22 (Fey), a rebellious soul, to discover what it really means to have a soul and true passion.

As always, Fey provides the utmost joy to audiences with her comedic timing. In this Oscar-winning feature, Fey and Foxx are excellent opposite each other, producing yet another Disney dynamic duo. Critics applaud the animation giants for their contemplation of life and its beauty while making it reachable for audiences of all ages.

