The Big Picture Tina Fey's talents extend beyond her spot-on Sarah Palin parody. She made TV history as the first female head writer on SNL and co-anchor of Weekend Update.

Fey's unique perspective on life stems from a childhood trauma, which has influenced her comedy style. There's always a touch of dejection and anguish that would serve her well in more dramatic roles.

Fey has successfully played dramatic parts in films like This Is Where I Leave You and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, proving she can handle more serious roles with grace and talent.

She will go down in comedy history for her spot-on, sidesplitting parody of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin on Saturday Night Live, but Tina Fey's talents go far beyond mimicking one of the country's most infamous political personalities. Fey made television history in 1999 by becoming the first female head writer on the legendary comedy sketch series, while also serving as one of the few to emerge from the writers' room to get a seat behind the show's Weekend Update anchor desk. She made history a second time in 2004 when she was joined by fellow SNL cast member Amy Poehler to become one half of the first exclusively female Weekend Update broadcasting team. In 2006, she blazed another TV trail when she created, wrote, and starred in NBC's uproarious and criminally underrated sitcom, 30 Rock, playing a thinly disguised version of herself -- the hapless, harried Liz Lemon, head writer of an SNL-style sketch show.

Along the way, Fey flexed her box-office muscle, starring in big screen romps like Baby Mama, Date Night, and Sisters, all the while continuing to put pen to paper with the screenplay for Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls and creating two more TV series: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, starring The Office's Ellie Kemper, and Mr. Mayor, featuring Ted Danson. Fey's film appearances have been sporadic over the last few years, but fans are looking forward to her upcoming dramatic role in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery, A Haunting in Venice. Wait a minute ... Tina Fey, the woman from the SNL "Mom Jeans" commercial, in a serious role? Yes, absolutely! Fey has proven she has the acting chops to carry a film. It's not as if she hasn't dabbled in non-comedic roles before, and even her brand of humor teeters on that fine line between the dour and the daffy. So it simply makes sense that Hollywood should be giving this astonishingly talented woman more chances to show her serious side.

Fey's Childhood Trauma Helped Form Her World View

In A Haunting in Venice, Fey plays World War II-era mystery writer Ariadne Oliver, a recurring character in a number of Christie novels, who recruits Branagh's Hercule Poirot to join her in a quest to expose a fraudulent psychic (Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh). From the looks of the film's trailer, A Haunting in Venice appears to be one of the darker Christie film adaptations, foregoing some of the more droll and campy tones synonymous with other Poirot mysteries in favor of a more sinister and disturbing psychological approach. Despite the movie's bleak atmosphere, Fey's casting as the inquisitive novelist couldn't be more sublime. Who better to bring to life the character of a writer with a cynical eye than Fey herself, a writer whose own world view is more than a bit tilted?

In a 2003 New Yorker profile of Fey, her brother recalled a drawing she made when she was just seven years old. "It showed people walking down the street holding hands with wedges of Swiss cheese, and the caption read, 'What a friend we have in cheeses!'” Fey's unique perspective on life at such an early age was no doubt influenced by a traumatic incident that occurred when she was just 5 years old. While playing in her front yard, a stranger approached her and slashed her face. The scar from the incident, just below her lip on the left side of her face, is still visible. In a 2009 Vanity Fair feature on Fey, her husband Jeff Richmond offered an interesting perspective on how that incident impacted his wife. "I think it really informs the way she thinks about her life. When you have that kind of thing happen to you, that makes you scared of certain things, that makes you frightened of different things, your comedy comes out in a different kind of way."

Even Fey's Comedies Have Serious Undertones

And it's true that Fey's comic style is anything but conventional. Even in her funniest moments, there's an underlying sense of dejection and anguish. In a 30 Rock episode, Liz Lemon's boss Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) asks her where she sees herself in five years. "Realistically? Teaching improv on cruise ships," she responds frankly. Hilarious, yes, but viewers can't help but see Fey's own feelings of being "less than" in that brilliant line, a sense that Liz Lemon can't fully enjoy the prospect of success for fear something awful may be prowling just around the corner that will take away her joy. And as funny as Fey was as Liz Lemon in 30 Rock, she really was the "straight person" among the cast, the spiritually defeated soldier trying to make sense of the surrounding chaos, and there was always a serious side lurking beneath the jocular surface.

When Fey moved to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in 2005, she made a comedy out of what should have been a story of tragedy and horror -- a woman held captive in the underground bunker of a doomsday cult leader who is finally freed after 15 years. Fey wrote the character of Kimmy as a naive innocent eager to experience everything she'd missed out on for a decade and a half, but in Ellie Kemper's performance as Kimmy, there's always an undercurrent of despair in her portrayal of a woman who knows she'll never get that missed time back, no matter how hard she tries and no matter how sunny a front she projects. Kimmy Schmidt is actually a melancholy story of misery disguised as a comic adventure. Even Fey's modern day classic teen comedy Mean Girls is really a contemplation on the anguish and cruelty of the high school years, despite its frothy facade. It's no accident that Fey wrote Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron as the child of zoologists who spent the first 15 years of her life in the African jungle. Like Kimmy Schmidt, Cady is a character who's missed out on the conventional life most people live. As a result, Cady sees the snooty "Plastics" as nothing more than carnivorous savannah beasts, ready to devour each other at the first opportunity. Fey is tailor-made to tackle the serious and austere.

Fey Has Proven She Can Handle Dramatic Roles

As an actress, Fey began stepping out from behind her comedy curtain with 2014's This Is Where I Leave You, about four siblings who return home following the death of their father. Fey plays tightly wound Wendy Altman, a woman in a failing marriage struggling to hold her family together amid the sorrowful events. Wendy also carries a torch for her former high school sweetheart Horry (Timothy Olyphant), who still lives with his mother in the house across the street. Horry has a brain injury that's left him impaired following a car accident caused by Wendy when they were dating. Wendy tries to reconcile with her past and its effect on Horry's present, and Fey's scenes with Olyphant in the film are touching and bittersweet. Fey delivered a surprisingly heart-rending performance in the movie, proving she had what it takes to continue to branch out.

Fey's next dramatic performance came two years later in Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, based on journalist Kim Barker's memoir, The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan, about her time covering the Afghanistan War in the early 2000s. While the film begins as a humorous "fish out of water" story, with Fey's character Kim Baker struggling to find her footing in an environment completely unfamiliar to her, it quickly turns serious, as Kim must learn to weigh her need to "get the story" against the risks of putting herself, her colleagues, and the soldiers about whom she reports in harm's way. In a particularly poignant scene, Fey's Kim visits a soldier (Evan Jonigkeit) who was targeted based on her reporting, and as a result, lost his legs in battle. Missing from the scene is Fey's familiar subtle wit, replaced instead by a character burdened by deep pain and regret. It's an exquisite, understated, sophisticated moment, and it's one of Fey's best performances.

She's a gifted writer and one of the funniest comedic performers on the scene today, but Tina Fey has also proven she can cross over to more dramatic parts and continue to shine. Her serious side has never been too far below the surface of her funniest moments, so a move into more dramatic roles is natural. A Haunting in Venice should help solidify her place in the genre, so here's hoping that astute casting agents, directors, and producers continue to give Fey opportunities to show audiences she can do more than bring the laughs.