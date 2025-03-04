30 Rock castmates Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey are teaming up for a new sitcom. Fey will produce a new, as-yet unnamed NBC sitcom in which Morgan will play a retired sports star. Deadline reports that it is the first pilot NBC has ordered for the upcoming TV season.

Morgan will star in the pilot as a former professional football player who's out to burnish his tarnished image; Fey and Morgan will produce, and 30 Rock veterans Robert Carlock and Sam Means will write the single-camera, half-hour sitcom. It isn't the only new series Morgan is working on: he's also slated to star in Crutch, a spin-off of the long-running Cedric the Entertainer/Max Greenfield sitcom The Neighborhood. In that series, Morgan will play Francois "Crutch" Crutchfield, a Harlem widower who finds his life turned upside-down when his two grown children, and their children, suddenly move in with him; it is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Deadline reports that if the Fey/Carlock pilot is picked up and Crutch is renewed, Morgan would be able to star in both series.

What Is '30 Rock' About?