Tina Fey, ’30 Rock’ Team Bringing New Animated Series ‘Mulligan’ to Netflix

Quick question: Are you in the mood for a quick-paced, joke-a-second animated comedy that feels similar to live-action cartoons like 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Yeah, of course you are. What if I told you one was coming… from the actual makers of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Per Variety, writer/producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Sam Means are back in the saddle for a new animated series set to stream on Netflix: Mulligan.

The premise is downright supernatural: Aliens attack and absolutely demolish earth. And what’s left of humanity has to band together, start society over, and maybe improve some things while they’re at it. That is to say: Earth is getting a mulligan, a term coming from golf in which you get to redo an unsatisfactory shot. Sounds like a great base reality for a deft ensemble cast to ping-pong jokes off each other to me! The show is created and executive produced by Carlock and Means, with other executive producers including Fey, Eric Gurian (Busy Tonight), David Miner (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara (Duncanville).

Netflix has already ordered 20 episodes of the series, which is great news for folks who love binging this type of rat-a-tat comedy. Fey and Carlock are also currently working on an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special for Netflix. Additionally, the duo is working on Girls5Eva, a Peacock comedy about a ’90s one-hit wonder girl group reuniting to try and find that magic again — and an untitled NBC series about Ted Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and — whoops — actually wins. For those who are into binging Fey and Carlock content, we are truly in a new golden age.

