How about some very fetch news to send you into your weekend? Just days after comedy dream team Tina Fey and Amy Pohler announced that they would be hitting the road together in what’s been dubbed the “Restless Leg Tour,” Fey appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and revealed that she would be returning to the Mean Girls universe to reprise her role as Ms. Norbury in the on-screen musical version of the cult-classic comedy. Not wanting to be a loser, Tim Meadows will also be hopping back into his role of Principal Duval in Mean Girls the Musical.

The news is a major win for fans who were jazzed to hear that the musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2018, would be receiving the big-screen treatment with Fey also breaking the news that filming would begin on March 6. Acknowledging the hard work and dedication of all the education providers across the country, Fey said to Meyers of reprising her role that “teachers work forever,” adding that her “goal” is to be like “Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island” and appear at trade shows well into her golden years.

A project close to her heart, Fey penned the original hit 2004 comedy and then, when given the chance to recreate it for the stage, wrote the book for the musical version with Jeff Richmond composing the music and Nell Benjamin crafting the lyrics. An immediate hit with critics and audiences alike, Mean Girls would nab 10 nominations at the 2018 Tony Awards. Unfortunately, the show’s time under the glistening lights of Broadway was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bowed out after its final performance on March 11, 2020.

As Fey mentions during her interview, not only will the story be back with a vengeance, but the names attached to it are also bringing the heat. Starring as new-girl Cady in the role originated by Lindsay Lohan on the screen and on stage by Erika Henningsen will be Mare of Easttown and The Nice Guys star, Angourie Rice. Playing Regina George, aka the leader of the clique known as “The Plastics”, will be Reneé Rapp who is known for her time on The Sex Lives of College Girls. Rapp previously played the role on stage for the live musical following in the steps of Broadway originator Taylor Louderman and film actress Rachel McAdams.

Moana actress Auli’i Cravalho will be playing Janis Ian, a character first portrayed by Lizzy Caplan in the film and then on Broadway by Barrett Wilbert Weed. Meanwhile, Janis and Cady’s other bff Damian Hubbard will be played by Broadway actor Jaquel Spivey who most recently starred in the award-winning musical, A Strange Loop. Spivey will be picking up the torch first carried by Daniel Franzese in the film followed by Grey Henson on Broadway.

As of right now, other major players including Gretchen Weiners, Aaron Samuels, Karen Smith, Mrs. George, and Kevin Gnapoor have yet to be cast, and a release window has not been set at this time. You can check out Fey’s full interview below.