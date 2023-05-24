This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The legendary and iconic Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her spokesman has said. Turner had suffered a number of health issues in recent years including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. She became famous in the late 60s as the singer of the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue, but later she became successful worldwide as a solo artist, but also gained considerable success as a performer on-screen too.

After divorcing Ike, she rebuilt her career as a solo artist and became one of the world's biggest stars, releasing hits such as "Let's Stay Together," "Steamy Windows," "Private Dancer," the James Bond theme "GoldenEye," "I Don't Wanna Fight," and "It Takes Two," a duet with Rod Stewart. She was the recipient of 12 Grammy Awards, and was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - once with Ike Turner, whom she divorced in 1978 after sustained domestic abuse, and as a solo artist in 2021.

Image via HBO

Tina Turner Did More Than Just Sing

She made her acting debut in Tommy, the fantasy drama film from Ken Russell, alongside Roger Daltrey, Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed, Eric Clapton, Tina Turner, Elton John, and Jack Nicholson. She also memorably appeared in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome alongside Mel Gibson in 1985, and Last Action Hero from 1993, with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Her last on-screen appearance came in 2021's docmentary, entitled Tina, which was produced and released by HBO. The film received universal acclaim from critics, and was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards. Her influence on modern music could not be overstated, with the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Janet Jackson all speaking of their admiration for the iconic singer.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Turner family said:

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model. There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

You can see the trailer for Tina, which is available to stream now on Max, down below, and celebrate the life of the late Tina Turner.