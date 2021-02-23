HBO has released the official trailer for Tina, the newest documentary about the life of singing legend Tina Turner. HBO has been on a roll recently with its slate of in-depth, celebrity-focused documentaries. Since the beginning of the year, HBO viewers have been treated to Bee Gees doc The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, the two-part Tiger Woods documentary Tiger, which charts his rise and fall as a golf superstar, and most recently, the premiere of the four-part documentary Allen v. Farrow, which focuses on the allegations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen.

The trailer for Tina is an enigmatic, curiosity-inducing preview of the full-length documentary. We start with voiceover from Turner, who tells us a story about her mother. As the voiceover continues, archival footage of Turner in the 1960s and '70s is woven in, with more footage from her career renaissance in the '80s and beyond also flashing before our eyes. It's a reminder that Turner has been around for a long time, has weathered a great number of career highs and lows, and is ready to share it all with viewers. Combining audio tapes, never-before-seen footage, archival footage, photos, and interviews with Turner from her home in Zurich, Switzerland, Tina promises to be a candid and wide-ranging look into her life.

Tina is directed by Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin. In addition to interviews with Turner, other Tina interview subjects include Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Kurt Loder, and playwright Katori Hall. Tina is produced by Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Diane Becker; executive produced by Erwin Bach, Tali Pelman, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Mike Runagall, David Gilbery, and Charles Dorfman.

Tina airs on HBO on March 27 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer for Tina below.

Here's the official synopsis for Tina:

HBO's ' Tina', a feature documentary from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker, is a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. This unvarnished, dynamic account features insightful interviews with Tina herself, conducted in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland, and with those closest to her. It also features a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos, telling a deep and absorbing story about the queen of rock 'n' roll in all its complexity.

