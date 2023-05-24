Tributes have been pouring in for Tina Turner, in the wake of the iconic performer's passing earlier today at the age of 83. Turner, who had been suffering from health issues for some time, died in her home in Switzerland, having led an eventful and immensely memorable life.

Such was the magnitude of the life she lived, she was the subject of a feature film - What's Love Got To Do With It - while she was still with us, and the star of that film, Angela Bassett, was leading the tributes to Turner. Describing Turner as a "Queen", Bassett she was honoured to have known" Turner, and "humbled" to have had the chance to play her on-screen. Bassett, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the film, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement:

How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be “simply the best.” Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Bassett was one of many to take to social media and discuss their love and their memories of Turner, with the likes of Mick Jagger and Forest Whitaker adding to the chorus of praise. Jagger referred to her as a "wonderful friend", while Whitaker described the performer as "an icon" who was "simply the best".

Tributes Paid to Tina Turner

Rosario Dawson described Turner as "magnificent", adding that she was "grateful" to have been able to watch her perform, while Debbie Harry - better known as Blondie - noted that Turner was a "great inspiration to me" and that she "remains so to this day".

Mia Farrow perhaps summed up best, and most effectively, simply tweeting that "The magnificent Tina Turner has left us".

