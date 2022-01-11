We all know that online dating has its drawbacks – catfishing, conversations that die out suddenly, what have you. These are all everyday annoyances of people who spend some time swiping left or right on their cellphones. But for a small percentage of online romantics, the experience can turn into a true nightmare, Dateline style. That’s the subject of The Tinder Swindler, a Netflix documentary that tells the story of three women who were deceived by the same virtual criminal.

The trailer for The Tinder Swindler reveals that anyone could have fallen for the traps set for the trio of women – the “single guy” posed as a billionaire international businessman and started out by doing their very best impression of Fifty Shades of Grey’s Christian Grey, wowing them with luxury dates and expensive gifts. The trouble is, that was only the first part of a long con that ended with threats and the women being forced to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a master extortionist.

At the same time, the trailer also reveals that revenge is a dish best served cold: one of the women, Cecil, becomes hellbent on discovering the true identity of the con man and ends up banding together with other victims, flipping the story into a cat-and-mouse thriller… and did we mention this was a true story?

The Tinder Swindler is directed by Felicity Morris, a filmmaker who is no stranger to online vendettas: she also directed the Netflix documentary series Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, a story of a group of people who start an online quest to find a sadistic individual who posted videos of himself killing cats. Yes, you truly can find anything on the Internet.

The Tinder Swindler premieres on Netflix on February 2. Check out the trailer below:

And check out the film's official synopsis and poster here:

Swipe, swipe, swipe… It’s not easy to find love online, so when Cecilie matches with a handsome billionaire playboy, she can’t quite believe it when he turns out to be the man of her dreams. But dreams aren't reality and by the time she discovers this international businessman isn’t who he says he is, it’s too late. He’s taken her for everything. Where this fairytale ends, a revenge thriller begins. Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they're victims no more: THE TINDER SWINDLER meets his match. From the producers of ‘The Imposter’ and ‘Don’t F**k with Cats’, this riveting feature documentary follows as they uncover his true identity and fight to bring him to justice.

