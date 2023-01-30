When it comes to Peter Pan, one character deserves to be celebrated more than the rest: Tinker Bell. It's no question that Disney has created more than its share of iconic characters, but even so, some reach greater levels of popularity than others. The studio's older, classic films have been around for years, and many of them are still beloved by fans of all ages. Disney Animation's fourteenth full-length film, Peter Pan, is one early film that has maintained its popularity over the years. With Peter Pan celebrating its 70th anniversary recently, there's no better time than to celebrate one important Disney icon. No, not the film's titular character, but his fairy sidekick.

Tinker Bell's Character History Explained

J.M. Barrie's story of a boy who never wanted to grow up has been adapted time and time again, but Disney made their version unique. In their adaption, Disney expanded the character of the fairy to create the Tinker Bell we know today. In the earliest version of Barrie's story, pixie dust didn't exist, though he added it when adapting the play into a novel, here giving Tinker Bell a larger role, but she still only appears in three chapters of the book. The part is further expanded in the animated feature as she is vital to the plot. Even so, Tinker Bell is a side character in the original film, yet she is among the animation studio's most recognizable characters, beating out even her friend Peter Pan (Bobby Driscoll).

Disney has a rich history of sidekicks. After all, who can forget the likes of Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella) from The Lion King or Cinderella's Gus (James MacDonald)? But, despite having a comparable role, Tinker Bell simply doesn't fit in with this group. It seems like she should be bigger than she is because she has surpassed Peter in terms of popularity.

How Did Tinker Bell Become Disney's Mascot?

Even beyond Peter Pan, Tinker Bell is one of Disney's most recognizable characters, having become a mascot of the company, second only to Mickey Mouse. As a popular magical being from early in the company's history, Tinker Bell became the face of Disney Magic. Tinker Bell managed to get the sparkles of her trademark pixie dust on just about everything. From the theme parks, which have her fly from the castle during their famous firework shows, to the opening logo that prefaces all Disney films. This intro shows the iconic castle with fireworks going off, then a glittering figure flying in an arc above the scene, adding the magic of pixie dust to the world. It may not give a clear image of her character design, but it is undisputedly Tinker Bell. Interestingly, the song playing behind the logo is "When You Wish Upon A Star" from Disney's Pinocchio, yet, despite the film having its own magical fairy, Tinker Bell was chosen to take the leading role in the clip. This goes back to the 1954 show Walt Disney's Disneyland, the first logo Tinker Bell appeared in, sprinkling her pixie dust over Walt Disney's name. Since then, Tinker Bell has been a regular figure in Disney logos. As an unofficial company mascot, she is known as a symbol of Disney Magic. This job elevated her to the point that it can be easy to forget her origins as a Neverland fairy who lived with Peter and the lost boys.

Which Disney Franchises Is Tinker Bell In?

After becoming synonymous with Disney magic, Tinker Bell was one of Disney's most recognizable characters, so it's no surprise that she started popping up all over the place. Nearly fifty years after Peter Pan, Tinker Bell was inserted into the original Disney Princess lineup in the early 2000s. At first, the franchise included Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Esmeralda, and Tinker Bell. It's telling that Tinker Bell made the cut when the female lead of Peter Pan, Wendy Darling (Kathryn Beaumont), didn't. However, soon after, the parameters of what qualified a character to be a Disney Princess changed, and Tinker Bell and Esmeralda were removed from the club. But her demotion did nothing to curb Tinker Bell's popularity. So in 2008, she got her own franchise called Disney Fairies.

With the first film, Tinker Bell, the well-known character finally got a leading role, which she maintained in the following five films. Here was the first time Tinker Bell got a voice of her own, as she previously only made the bell-like sound that inspired her name. Voice actress Mae Whitman took on the role, bringing a new side to the fairy. With this franchise, Disney created more lore surrounding Neverland, including a society full of fairies, though none quite as unique as Tinker Bell. But in this rendition, Tinker Bell gets a personality remodel. In the Disney Fairies films, she is curious and kind, if hot-tempered. It's not exactly how she was portrayed in the original film, but the change serves to better integrate her with other Disney leads.

Why Do We Love Tinker Bell So Much?

It is beyond doubt that Tinker Bell's popularity has transcended generations. Seventy years after Disney first introduced her to their audience, she is as beloved as ever, if not more so. Tinker Bell is one of a few characters to have her own spin-off franchise, and there are rumors of a live-action film starring her as well. Tinker Bell's magical abilities make her the perfect representation of Disney magic, giving her the title of one of the most recognizable characters in Disney's repertoire. But what about Tinker Bell made her so popular to begin with?

In the original film, Tinker Bell has an attitude, but she is amusing. She is seen getting angry and jealous. She even tries to trick the lost boys into shooting down Wendy before going on to work with Captain Hook (Hans Conried). All these moments are coupled with the magic of her presence and her finally siding with Peter. But Tinker Bell's more dubious actions prove that she is allowed flaws that were often denied to female romantic leads of the day. The funny, relatable, and flawed characterization makes her a memorable part of the film before she rose to stardom as an official face of the Disney company. That initial popularity incited her to become the recognizable figure she is today. Even with the changes in her role and personality, Tinker Bell maintained the spark of uniqueness that always set her apart. The staying power of her character is evident in Tinker Bell's lasting popularity, and really, who doesn't love the fiery fairy?

You can catch the latest iteration of Tinker Bell, played by Yara Shahidi, in Disney+'s Peter Pan & Wendy.