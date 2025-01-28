Kathy Burke may be on the screen for less than ten minutes in Tomas Alfredson’s 2011 remake of John le Carre spy thriller Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but in a cast studded with big names — among them Academy Award winners Gary Oldman and Colin Firth, two-time Academy Award nominee John Hurt, and Emmy winner Benedict Cumberbatch — her performance is one of the most accomplished, and one of the most consequential. Playing sacked intelligence analyst Connie Sachs, her big scene opposite Gary Oldman’s Smiley gives the audience their first real insight into the way British intelligence worked at the height of the Cold War.

Kathy Burke Is an Actress With Exceptional Range

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

Kathy Burke’s work may be unfamiliar to some film fans, as she spent much of her career in television. British viewers will know her best for the two comedy roles that made her famous in the 1990s and 2000s. Pairing up with comic actor Harry Enfield, she played Perry, a teenage boy, alongside Enfield’s Kevin in the hit BBC sketch show Harry Enfield and Chums. The double act sent up teenagehood in a 1990s UK festooned with Britpop and lad culture and struck a chord, so much so that a spin-off film about a chaotic trip to Ibiza for the pair, Kevin and Perry Go Large (2000), followed. Further success followed with Gimme Gimme Gimme (1999-2001), a bawdy sitcom about a gay wannabe actor (played deliciously campily by James Dreyfus) and his deluded flatmate (Burke). Though it was polarizing, the sitcom was a massive ratings hit, so much so that it made the almost-unheard-of jump across the BBC’s channels, from BBC2 to BBC1, earning Burke two BAFTA nominations in the process.

But Burke’s range was already apparent. Having started her career in film, she became a favorite of Alex Cox, who directed her as a pyromaniac punk alongside Gary Oldman in his excellent Sid Vicious biopic Sid and Nancy (1986), as well as Straight to Hell and Walker (both 1987). Among her finest dramatic roles were a touching performance as a distraught, unraveling Mary Tudor, Queen of England opposite Cate Blanchett in the Oscar-winning Elizabeth (1998), and as abused wife Valerie in the Gary Oldman film Nil By Mouth (1997), which earned her the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress. Little more than a decade later, Burke would team up with Oldman again for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Kathy Burke’s Two-Hander With Gary Oldman in 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' Is a Dramatic Tour de Force