The history of horror cinema is filled with trends, with different eras of the genre being defined by the wild ways creators try to terrify their audiences. From the schlocky teen slashers of the early 2000s to the 'elevated' melodramas of the late 2010s, modern fans have seen countless trends come and go to varying success. Yet there's been a new emergence that has viewers split: public domain horror, when creators pounce on classic stories that have finally become free to use and twist them into the most horrific parody possible.

From mutant Winnie the Poohs to homicidal Peter Pans, we've seen many of these in recent years, with everyone wondering which childhood figure will receive the terror treatment next. Who will be the next source of nostalgia to be drenched in blood and sicced upon a group of innocents? There are literally hundreds of possibilities, but one sticks out. A character who has been a comfort to so many, who has inspired generations of children to believe in themselves and explore the wonderful world around them — basically, the perfect person to turn into a bloodthirsty maniac. There are many existing IPs creators can't wait to pervert, but when it comes to characters just begging for their own scary movie, nobody is more worthy than the eternally optimistic gumshoe himself, Tintin.

Horror Creators Thrive in the Public Domain

Look, I consider myself a horror aficionado, which means I've been deeply invested in the strange boom of public domain horror films that the past few years have seen. From Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey to Mickey's Mouse Trap, I and countless other watchers have been treated to sentimental characters being turned into the grossest, most bloodthirsty antagonists imaginable. And, honestly, some of these have been impressive; many, like The Mean One, show a legitimate interest in the original stories, drawing from their heartwarming elements to not only create horrific bloodshed but delve deep into the villains' fractured psyches. It's been awe-inspiring to see narratives that many thought would never change evolve in this way...and it's also been deeply, deeply disappointing to see how so many studios miss the mark with these beloved tales. Because, look, I love campy horror as much as the next fan, but the real reason some creators have made these movies has become clear: because they didn't want somebody else to.

This sudden trend has granted audiences a shockingly in-depth lesson on the 'public domain'; while pre-established characters are typically not allowed to be used by anyone but the studios who made them, this security ends 95 years after publication. Meaning that when 2023 hit, so many of the treasured figures people grew up on could suddenly be used in whatever project a creator could think of — but they had to be quick. In a medium where films constantly strive for innovative, one-of-a-kind ways to scare viewers, many studios jumped to make movies featuring these public domain tales (despite not having any actual ideas about how to use them). It was simply a want to be the first one that led to many of these being created, a hollow greed that shows through in deeply unoriginal films where the stories are costumes for your generic horror villain rather than intriguing settings for genuine terror. It's a problem that so many watchers have run into, with the rush to use these characters creating lackluster films — though, I gotta be honest, I really, really think I could get it right with Tintin.

Tintin Is Just Waiting for the Horror Treatment!

Y'all know who Tintin is, right? Let me give you an introduction on the guy: The Adventures of Tintin was a Belgian comic series (penned by cartoonist Georges Remi) that focused on the titular reporter, a determined, eternal boy scout who was always willing to do whatever it takes to defeat the bad guy and solve the case! His stories have been adored by children for over a hundred years, and while I didn't discover these until I was older than the typical audience, I took an instant liking to them. They were charmingly simple, with the wholehearted morality of Tintin creating a perfect role model for his readers and the inspiring adventures he went on offering a wild ride for all. He was a written refuge for so many — and I know exactly how to make him terrifying. Look, Tintin finally entered the public domain this year, so it's only a matter of time before someone else does it. Why not me?! But, don't worry, because I'm not going to create some basic slasher that doesn't use the original story for anything more than set dressing. No, I already know which book of his is the perfect platform for my twisted ideas: The Black Island.

This is one of Tintin's most popular adventures, beginning with our beloved investigator getting brutally shot before he crosses continents chasing after thieves, eventually encountering the titular 'Black Island' — an insidious landmass said to hold not only immense treasure, but a bloodthirsty creature. Of course, it ends with Tintin discovering that the monster was just a misunderstood gorilla and helping get the thieves arrested, but I propose a different ending: what if he went to the island and never returned? What if his great-granddaughter (Tinatina, if you will) wonders what happened to her grandfather and gathers up a group of friends to search the mythic island for not only him, but the mythic treasure he'd gone chasing after? And what if, when she gets there, she discovers that there was a monster, one whose bite turned the kindhearted researcher into a carnivorous beast trading in his want for justice for a hunger for flesh. It's a rough outline, but I believe it's a perfect subversion of the original story; it twists how Tintin encourages readers to be curious, not only in distorting this hero but in focusing on a group of characters whose inquisitive minds lead to their gore-filled downfall. It would be a horror film that exhibits not only an awareness of the source material but an ability to turn people's love for it against them, creating a horror film that not only unnerves visually, but tears apart the nostalgia so many people have for this historic reporter.

