Hulu has ordered the series as an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's novel of the same name.

Tiny Beautiful Things is coming to Hulu soon as a half-hour comedy series. The series is expected to feature an A-list cast, with Kathryn Hahn announced as the first star joining the project.

Hahn began her career playing a grief counselor in Crossing Jordan in the early to mid-2000s. She went on to star as a supporting actress in comedies such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Step Brothers. Her leading role debut was in the 2013 comedy-drama Afternoon Delight and she has received a Gotham Award nomination for Best Actress for her role in the 2018 drama Private Life. She’s taken on more mainstream roles as the voice of Ericka Van Helsing in the Hotel Transylvania series, Agatha Harkness in Wandavision, and Doc Ock in the animated comic book film, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.

Tiny Beautiful Things is based on the 2012 novel written by Cheryl Strayed. The book is a collection of essays and writings from Strayed’s time as an advice columnist for The Rumpus. She wrote under the pen name Sugar and many of her responses were honest and based on her own life experiences. This will not be the first time the writer’s pages are acted out as there was a 2016 play adaptation of the novel as well.

Tiny Beautiful Things will be executive produced by top Hollywood creatives as well, with Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman, Jayne Lemons, Strayed, and Hahn. Liz Tigelaar, known for Little Fires Everywhere and Life Unexpected, will serve as the series creator and executive producer.

Hulu’s acceptance of the series comes after a long time of attempting to have the book adapted to screen. Witherspoon and Dern were originally tied to the project through HBO in 2015, and the same creatives were expected to helm the series. However, the deal never came to fruition, obviously. This project also serves as another collaboration between Witherspoon, Dern, and Strayed, who all worked together on 2014’s Wild. Witherspoon also worked with Tigelaar on Little Fires Everywhere, another Hulu series.

Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Original Chief, released a statement regarding Tiny Beautiful Things screen adaptation and societal impact, saying:

"As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in Tiny Beautiful Things helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we’re grateful to be able to tell it."

With all the talented people behind the project, the series adaptation is obviously in good hands. It will be interesting to see how a self-help memoir based on candid advice columns will be turned into a linear story touching on life and the tiny beautiful things in it.