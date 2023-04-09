Life can be messy sometimes (or most of the time for some) but seeing the beauty in life—even the littlest things—can actually do wonders. Hulu's miniseries, Tiny Beautiful Things, has hit all the right notes in representing complex human dilemmas, particularly the messiness of life at large. Based on writer Cheryl Strayed's 2012 essay collection, Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar, the television series follows the life of Clare—the author herself—as she navigates life as an advice columnist all while her own life is falling apart at the same time. With the show's apparent success days after its release, a new featurette was uploaded to Hulu's YouTube page, showing the stars reflecting on bringing "Cheryl's words" to life.

The author is no stranger to sharing her personal life to her writings and even on screen. Her 2014 memoir, Wild, starred Reese Witherspoon as Strayed, a woman who left everything behind for a while and went solo backpacking trip. This time, Kathryn Hahn stepped into Witherspoon's shoes, with the real-life Strayed serving as the executive producer for Tiny Beautiful Things, alongside Witherspoon, Hahn, and Laura Dern.

In the recently uploaded featurette, the author complimented Hahn for bringing all of her humanity to the character, while Quentin Plair, who plays Danny Kincade in the miniseries, has nothing but nice words for the writer, saying that Strayed is definitely credible because she doesn't have all things figured out. On the other hand, Hahn shared the essay she likes the most, saying, "The essay that I resonated with the most was "The Ghost Ship." Whatever decision you make is going to contain loss and all you can do is salute it from the shore because that's the life you did not live." The featurette ended with Strayed encouraging viewers to own everything that has happened to them—may it be good or bad—saying, "Whatever happens to you belongs to you; make it yours—yours, Sugar."

Image via Hulu

Related: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Creator and Showrunner Liz Tigelaar Talks LGBTQ+ Representation

What is Tiny Beautiful Things About?

Tiny Beautiful Things follows an aspiring writer, Clare, whose life is gradually falling apart, much like her writing career. With a failing marriage and a strained relationship with her daughter—who keeps pushing her away—it's not in the cards for Clare to get back to writing anytime soon, as her writing career is also not doing well. Ironically, her old writing friend offered her a writing gig, which meant she would also work on a beat she probably would struggle at: as an advice columnist Dear Sugar. In addition to Hahn and Plair, the Hulu dramedy also stars Sarah Pidgeon, Tanzyn Crawford, Michaela Watkins, Elizabeth Hinkler, Julien Marlon Samani, and Jonathan Stanley.

Tiny Beautiful Things premiered on Hulu on April 7. Check out the featurette below.