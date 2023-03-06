Life can sometimes get messy, but choosing to focus on its tiny beautiful aspects can offer an escape from all the chaos. Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) will be showing us how we can maximize life's precious little moments to overturn the tough times in Hulu's upcoming series, Tiny Beautiful Things, which now has its first trailer. In the limited series based on Cheryl Strayed's best-selling collection of the same name, Hahn plays Clare, a mother, wife, and struggling author whose life is falling apart when she's offered a new writing gig as an advice columnist, Dear Sugar.

The series will tell Clare's story across multiple timelines, tracking her present-day life where she's on the verge of divorce and parenting her queer teenage daughter, while also flashing back to her youthful years when she nursed big dreams as an aspiring writer. Viewers are immediately introduced to Clare's problems when the trailer opens. She's seen in therapy with her husband (Quentin Plair) in an effort to salvage their marriage, which clearly seems irreparable. "My life is a mess. My husband kicked me out a few days ago. My daughter hates me," Clare narrates as we're shown just how deep her mess is. She's not just losing her husband, but her daughter Rae Kincade (Tanzyn Crawford) who increasingly grows distant. When she walks in on her in the middle of a threesome with her schoolmates, she can't help but find herself culpable for her misbehavior.

Despite the constant harsh treatment she receives from Rae, Clare seems determined to repair their relationship. She is presented with an unlikely tool with which to ease her problems when an old friend offers her an opportunity to become an advice columnist, something Clare thinks she's not quite qualified for but reluctantly accepts. Her new role sets her on a reflective path as she digs into her personal experiences to offer useful nuggets to her readers. The trailer also includes flashback shots of Clare in her 20s where her relationship with her own mother (Merritt Wever) slightly mirrors what she now faces with her own daughter. By going back in time to count her losses, Clare learns what it means to heal, move on and let go. The trailer is filled with many emotional moments and teases a fun heartwarming experience for viewers.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: First 'Tiny Beautiful Things' Images Showcase Kathryn Hahn's Tender Side

Hahn's character was based on novelist Strayed's personal experiences as an advice columnist for The Rumpus, which she chronicled in a self-help memoir upon which the series is based. In addition to Hahn, Pdgeon, Crawford, and Plair, the series also features Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Michaela Watkins.

Liz Tigelaar serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside executive producers Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman, Jayme Lemons, Strayed, and Hahn. The series hails from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine.

Tiny Beautiful Things will premiere on Hulu with all 8 episodes on April 7. Check out the official synopsis and trailer for Tiny Beautiful Things below: