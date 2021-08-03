Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was one of the more shocking announcements that came out this summer. The idea of Gearbox taking the formula of their premiere looter shooter franchise, Borderlands, and infusing its signature charm in a fantasy setting is an idea that many fans didn't know they needed. Thanks to a new report from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Gearbox's publisher 2K Games, we now have an update on the release window for the highly anticipated first-person shooter fantasy spinoff.

Initially announced at Summer Game Fest, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes heavy influence from Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, the critically acclaimed and fan-beloved DLC for Borderlands 2. Players will once again find themselves playing through the Borderlands version of Dungeons and Dragons with the titualar Tiny as their Game Master. Along with the familiar series staples of loot-based gameplay and gigantic pool of creative weapons, there will be some departures from the series. These include series first like the ability to create their own custom characters as well as being able to take skills from multiple different classes.

Beyond what we learned back at Summer Game Fest, there are still a lot of questions that revolve around the game, like how the magic system in the game will work and what the story coming fromTina's crazy mind will entail. Luckily, Take-Two's report can strike one question from the list: the release window. Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted an image of the titles that the publisher plans on releasing in the upcoming years. Among the releases was Tina Tina's Wonderlands which is slated to release in Q4 of Take-Two Interactive's 2022 fiscal year. This would mean that as long the game doesn't suffer any delays, its release date will be sometime between January and the end of March:

Along with the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands news, the report also included release windows for other games. Some listed are games that already had set in stone release dates before this report such as Hades (August 13) and GTA Online Standalone (November 11). Others only have a tentative release window, like Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition slated for Fall 2021 and Kerbal Space Program 2 set for a much further 2023 release. The report also confirms that Grand Theft Auto V has now sold over 150 million copies in its lifetime, which brings the total series sales to over 350 million.

While an exact date for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is still unknown, it is exciting to at the very least have a window to expect the game to come out. The game will release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in early 2022.

