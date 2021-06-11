Gearbox has officially released the trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, confirming the existence of a Borderlands spinoff inspired by medieval fantasy. Centered on fan-favorite character Tiny Tina, Wonderlands is a standalone shooter that won’t be directly connected to the main franchise’s storyline, with a lot of breathing space to become its own unique game.

The trailer was featured at yesterday’s Summer Game Fest conference, in which Gearbox founder Randy Pitchford also revealed more about Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ gameplay. As with the main Borderlands series, the spinoff will be a shooter with a lot of weaponry at the player’s disposal. However, following the fantasy tradition in video games, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will allow deep character customization, as each character will be able to fit in multiple classes, instead of getting stuck in a pre-determined one, as it happens in Borderlands.

As with Borderlands 2’s D&D-inspired DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, Wonderlands will put Tiny Tina in control of the game, altering the rules and changing the story. Is still unknown how this will affect gameplay directly in Wonderlands, but it’s certainly a nice idea that can be made into a great game. The thought about blowing ancient dragons with rocket launchers is a mystical quest is also really hype-inducing, with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands promising to bring the best of Borderlands while adding its own spin on the franchise.

Pitchford also revealed the game has been in development for 10 years, more than enough time to polish it to perfection. As Pitchford describes the project:

“For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy’s deadliest thirteen-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured AAA video game is a dream come true.”

Ashly Burch returns as Tiny Tina’s voice, in a cast that includes newcomers Andy Samberg as Captain Valentine, Wanda Sykes as a robot named Frette, and Will Arnett as the Dragon Lord. According to Gearbox, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands includes a campaign, four-player co-op, and enough endgame content to keep players entertained for a long time.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available in early 2022 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trailer below:

