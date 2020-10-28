‘Tiny Toons Looniversity’ Sees Buster Bunny & Friends Get the HBO Max Reboot Treatment

Buster Bunny and his Looney Tunes cohort are coming back to our TV screens after 25 years away with the new animated series Tiny Toons Looniversity. The new animated series is a reboot of the early ’90s Looney Tunes spinoff Tiny Toons Adventures. Tiny Toons ran for three seasons and racking up nearly 100 episodes as it followed the continuing adventures of the Looney Tunes bunch via the next generation of 2D rascals led by Buster Bunny (no relation to Bugs).

On Wednesday, the Tiny Toons reboot Tiny Toons Looniversity was announced. The new half-hour series comes from Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation (the duo behind the original series) and has already been greenlit for two seasons. Those seasons will air on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Tiny Toons Looniversity follows “Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the gang follow their comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.”

In case the “Amblin Entertainment” mention didn’t tip you off, Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer on Tiny Toons Looniversity. (Spielberg has been mighty busy reviving Amblin animated shows from the ’90s, as we’ve seen with Hulu’s Animaniacs reboot.) Erin Gibson (of Throwing Shade podcast fame) will serve as the showrunner and co-executive producer with Nate Cash (Adventure Time) joining as a co-executive producer. Additionally, Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank will join the Looniversity team as executive producers.

“Tiny Toons Looniversity will capture all the clever, subversive, and smart humor that made Tiny Toon Adventures such a standout series,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) on the tone of the reboot. “Fans old and new will love to laugh at and with these characters all over again.”

To this, Falvey and Frank added in a shared statement that “these smart, hilarious and cheeky characters have left an indelible impression on the childhoods of so many. We’re thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Warner Bros. Animation, HBO Max, and Cartoon Network to reimagine the Tiny Toons for new audiences, and we know that fans of the original series will be just as excited to share the show with their children as they will be to revisit a childhood favorite.”

We’ll keep you posted on Tiny Toons Looniversity as the project develops. Get even more HBO Max news here.

