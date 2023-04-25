Class is back in session for the next generation of Looney Tunes, as the Tiny Toons are back and better than ever in Tiny Toons Looniversity.

Children of the 90s will remember the Steven Spielberg-produced animated series Tiny Toon Adventures, which chronicled the many wacky scenarios that titular Tiny Toons got up to. At the same time, they trained to become the following members of the ever-exclusive Looney Tunes. Contrary to popular belief, the show's characters are not younger versions of famous figures like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and so on. Instead, many of the Tiny Toons are mentees and family members of their more famous counterparts, such is the case for the lead character of Buster Bunny, who is learning everything he knows from his teacher Bugs Bunny.

Almost 30 years after Tiny Toon Adventures ended its Emmy-nominated run in 1995, the Tiny Toons are back for Tiny Toon Looniversity. Though the Toons have clearly grown up a bit, with the prestigious school of Acme Looniversity now looking much more like a college than an elementary school, they still seem like the lovable little scamps we all fell in love with all those years ago. To learn more about the revival's trailer, cast, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Tiny Toons Looniversity.

When Is Tiny Toons Looniversity Coming Out?

We don't have an exact release date for the highly anticipated revival of the Tiny Toons, but we know that they will be back in action sometime in Fall 2023, just in time for the start of school.

Where Can You Watch Tiny Toons Looniversity?

Those eager to see the big return of the Tiny Toons can watch them via live television, as Tiny Toons Looniversity will be making its cable home on Cartoon Network. It makes sense that the Tiny Toons would be making their home on the same network behind Ben 10, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, and many more beloved shows. However, we are currently in a blossoming renaissance of streaming content, and many have canceled their cable and live television subscriptions as a result.

Thankfully, Tiny Toons Looniversity will also be available to watch via a streaming option on the recently rebranded Max. Despite no longer being named HBO Max, the service will still be considered a hub for Cartoon Network's expansive content library and other upcoming children's shows such as Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. It is currently unclear if new episodes of Tiny Toons Looniversity will be available on Max the same day they premiere on Cartoon Network or if they'll be added at a later date.

Is There A Trailer for Tiny Toons Looniversity?

A few days after Warner Brothers Discovery announced plans for HBO Max to be rebranded as Max, Cartoon Network debuted the first trailer for Tiny Toons Looniversity on April 20th, 2023. The minute-long trailer quickly introduces the 2D-animated return of Acme Looniversity, which has gotten quite a big facelift since 1990. The footage is framed as an advertisement of sorts for the school, but we quickly get reunited with Buster Bunny and Babs Bunny as they excitedly get ready to start their Toon training. After a quick campus tour, we also get brief glimpses of the famous mainline Looney Tunes, such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Wile E. Coyote, Granny, and more. Listen closely, and you can also hear an epic rendition of the catchy theme song returning from Tiny Toon Adventures.

Who Stars in Tiny Toons Looniversity?

Much of the voice cast includes several regular contributors on more recent Looney Tunes shows. This includes veteran voice actor Eric Bauza, whose resume consists of over 300 IMDb credits including several Looney Tunes projects where he's the voice Daffy, Bugs, Tweety, and virtually every major character from the Looney Tunes lineup. Joining Bauza are other prominent members o the voice acting community such as Danny Cooksey (The Lorax), Tessa Netting (The Peanuts Movie), Candi Milo (My Life as a Teenage Robot), Jeff Bergman (Family Guy), David Errigo Jr. (Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe), and Ashleigh Crystal Hairston (Avengers Assemble).

What Is Tiny Toons Looniversity About?

It's currently unknown if Tiny Toons Looniversity is a proper sequel to Tiny Toon Adventures or if will instead be a complete remake, but honestly, plot is the last thing most people are probably thinking of when they want to watch a Looney Tunes show. As with essentially every other Looney Tunes show ever made, Tiny Toons Looniversity will likely take advantage of an episodic series format, with each episode being largely disconnected and centering around their own specific narratives rather than an overarching plot. The only thing that will connect the episodes will probably be the college setting, with the various characters going through all sorts of mayhem as they learn what it takes to be a great Toon.

Who is Making Tiny Toons Looniversity?

Leading the charge as Tiny Toons Looniversity's showrunner is accomplished comedic writer Erin Gibson, who got her big start in the world of comedy as a writer for FunnyOrDie.com. Gibson will be writing, directing, and producing the show, making this not only her first time working in animation but also her debut as a series showrunner. Tiny Toons Looniversity also predictably has the blessing of the people who created the original series, with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg once again attaching his name to the Tiny Toons as executive producer.

Will Tiny Toons Looniversity Get a Season 2?

If you were afraid that the Tiny Toons would only be back for a single semester, have no fear. When the series was announced in October 2020, it was also revealed that Tiny Toons Looniversity had been picked up for a two-season order, ensuring that the beloved characters will be back for a sophomore season.

Is Tiny Toon Adventures Available to Stream on Max?

Unfortunately, Max subscribers hoping to revisit Tiny Toon Adventures before Tiny Toons Looniversity are in for bad news, as the original series is not currently available to stream on the service. The show is available to rent on VOD, but this only consists of the first of the three seasons. Hopefully, Max will add the popular series to its catalog as we get closer to Tiny Toons Looniversity gets closer to release.