The happy team of associates at Valley Forge Automotive Center are back in a fresh drop of images to usher in the Season 2 arrival of Netflix’s series, Tires. After a first season that had audiences united and critics divided, with the title earning 87% and 40% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, the Shane Gillis-led and co-created production’s sophomore bundle of episodes will pull onto a screen near you in the upcoming year. Along with the usual suspects, audiences can expect to see numerous guest stars drop by for plenty of hijinks around the auto shop with the likes of Vince Vaughn (Bad Monkey), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Ron White (Blue Collar Comedy Tour), Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do in the Shadows), Jon Lovitz (Saturday Night Live) and Steph Tolev (Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill).

In the spring of last year, audiences were introduced to the owners and staff at the Valley Forge Automotive Center in the debut season of Tires. It’s there that viewers first meet Will (Steve Gerben), a man who is trying to bring business back to his family’s long-standing auto-repair shop. While doing everything in his power to breathe life back into the dying company, Will is forced to take on his loudmouthed cousin, Shane (Gillis), as a new employee. With the business going down the tubes and Shane’s constant pushback, Will’s goal of restoring the store to its former glory becomes a daily uphill battle.

If the first-look images are any indication, fans have plenty to look forward to in the second season of Tires. Many of the guest stars appear to be swinging by the auto shop as customers, with the shots featuring Tolev, Slowikowska and Lovitz all giving us the vibe that they’ll give Will and his team a headache. Meanwhile, White is embracing the vibes of a Florida retiree, holding a gargantuan cigar and wearing a colorful Hawaiian shirt that’s only made all the better thanks to his long locks of grey hair. Stepping into the garage, a dressed-up Haden Church appears to be giving one of the workers some unsolicited advice, while Vaughn’s character sits down with the gang for a few pints after a tough day of oil changes and tire rotations.

The Rest of the Faces Behind ‘Tires’