The Big Picture TV legend Tisha Campbell was asked to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but declined due to timing issues.

Tisha's big personality could add fun and shake things up for the Housewives.

She left the possibility open for joining in the future, potentially bringing a new dynamic to the show.

News that Dorit Kemsley may be downgraded to a Friend role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been the buzz this week in the midst of the shakeups in several reality franchises. Now, a TV legend has entered the chat, as she was recently asked by Bravo to join the series.

Tisha Campbell has a lot in common with another Housewife on the series, Kyle Richards. She’s been in the entertainment industry since she was a child, having been seen on stage and on screen. She appeared on various children’s shows before 1986 when she appeared alongside fellow Martin alum Tichina Arnold in a new movie adaptation of Little Shop Of Horrors as the character of Chiffon. Soon, her movie career grew, and she starred in other movie classics like Spike Lee’s School Daze and House Party alongside Kid and Play. Martin Lawrence was also in House Party, which likely led her to her next major television role. She portrayed the character of Gina Waters on Martin, Martin’s girlfriend and end-game love interest. She has worked as an actress consistently since the 90’s, and even released some music of her own. With her background, it makes sense that Bravo would want her on a show like RHOBH.

Housewives fans have seen one TV legend join another franchise when Kim Fields joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the series' eighth season. While that felt like an odd choice, the idea of Tisha joining RHOBH does not, as she has a big personality, and her energy would bring a whole new element of fun to the series and would certainly shake things up for the other women.

Will Tisha Campbell Join the ‘RHOBH’ Cast?

Tisha shared in an exclusive interview with UsWeekly that while she was approached by Bravo to become a full-time housewife, the timing just wasn’t right for her. She said, “I have been asked, but right now is not the time. I’m not anti; it’s just not the time.” Tisha expressed great love for reality TV stars and series but shared that she’s just not ready for an experience so massive.

Her response is a hopeful one for fans who grew up watching her on shows like Martin and My Wife and Kids. The idea of her joining the cast alongside Garcelle Beauvais, who many also grew up watching her portray Fancy on The Jamie Foxx Show, is extremely appealing. It would be the first time in the series history to have two Black women in the main cast, which could shift the dynamic in a fun way. Tisha shared one of her reasons for not joining now, saying, “I’m not as bold as to share like that. You have to be bold.” Someone like Tisha, at least in the eyes of her fans, would be bold enough to handle dealing with the other ladies, but the interviewer hinted that it’s more about privacy for Tisha than a personality issue. Anyone who follows Tisha on social media knows she has the chops to make good television by simply being herself. Luckily, she left the window open to possibly join in the future, so hopefully, she will change her mind sooner rather than later.

