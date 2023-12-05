The Big Picture Collider is partnering with Paramount Home Entertainment to promote the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray launch of Titanic, featuring exclusive interviews with the director, star, and producer.

The film made history by being the first to surpass $1 billion in earnings and has now amassed over $2.2 billion worldwide at the box office.

The 4K release includes a Limited-Edition Collector's Boxed Set with exclusive collectibles, director commentary, bonus content, and behind-the-scenes footage for the ultimate Titanic experience at home.

It has now been twenty-six years since audiences fell in love with Jack and Rose aboard the doomed luxury liner Titanic, and Collider is delighted to be partnering with Paramount Home Entertainment to help promote the launch of their upcoming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc launch of James Cameron's epic romance by bringing a special exclusive featurette to our readers. The widely adored global sensation clinched a remarkable 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and winning every category in which it was nominated for a rare clean sweep.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet shine in the classic and unforgettable tale of two lovers facing challenges amidst the backdrop of the legendary and doomed maiden voyage of the supposedly "unsinkable" HMS Titanic. The movie made history by being the first to surpass $1 billion in earnings, and to this day, it has amassed over $2.2 billion worldwide at the box office.

Even a quarter-century later, it's still drawing in new fans. Now, you can enjoy all the excitement and spectacle in amazing 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack for the best possible visual and audio experience at home. The featurette clip Collider brings you today focuses on the remarkable conclusion of the film, which showcases that stunning and heartbreaking moment when the stern of the ship tilts vertically before Titanic takes its final plunge into the freezing Atlantic Ocean.

What Special Features Does the 'Titanic' 4K Release Have?

Close

Fans can look forward to fresh interviews with director James Cameron, star Kate Winslet, and producer Jon Landau. For the ultimate Titanic enthusiasts, a Limited Edition Collector’s Boxed Set is making its debut, offering an exquisite selection of exclusive collectibles. This must-have set includes the two-disc edition along with a hardcover coffee table book that delves into the making of the film’s most iconic scenes. Additionally, there's a detailed schematic inspired by the actual ship blueprint, providing insight into the key locations of the memorable scenes. The collector's box also houses movie prop reproductions, such as boarding passes, launch viewing tickets, ship menus, and notes exchanged between Jack and Rose.

On the 4K Ultra HD Disc, audiences can enjoy director commentary by James Cameron, cast and crew commentary, and historical commentary by Don Lynch and Ken Marschal. The bonus disc included with the Blu-ray includes a host of bonus content, including "TITANIC: Stories From the Heart," a new addition that features insights from James Cameron, Jon Landau, and Kate Winslet, offering memories and favorite moments from the making of the greatest love story in cinema history. Another highlight is "TITANIC: 25 Years Later with James Cameron," where the director explores enduring myths and mysteries surrounding the shipwreck. The bonus disc includes behind-the-scenes segments, trailers, fan poster art, reflections on Titanic, deleted scenes with optional commentary, additional behind-the-scenes footage, and much more.

Titanic is available on 4K Ultra HD to purchase now. Watch the new sneak peek in the player above.

Titanic A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. Release Date November 19, 1997 Director James Cameron Cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart Rating PG-13 Runtime 194 minutes Main Genre Drama

Buy it Now