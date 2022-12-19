In celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary, it’s time to admit the obvious: Titanic is the most important disaster film ever made. The genre of disaster film is a unique one, with a propensity towards delightful absurdity. While many of the best disaster films have entertained, few have thrilled, moved, and inspired audiences like Titanic.

From a commercial and critical standpoint, it stands tall above all other films in its genre. It received fourteen Academy Award nominations and won eleven of them. Among big budget Oscar winners, only The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King has rivaled its success. It was the first film to gross one billion dollars at the box office and still ranks as the 5th highest grossing film of all time, adjusted for inflation. But beyond the perhaps more superficial markers of success, Titanic has endured as a watershed moment in pop culture. By highlighting the film’s impact on the music industry, Hollywood, and our culture at large, we’ll see why Titanic, for all its shortcomings, has sunk all other disaster films.

'Titanic' Made Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Stars

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are arguably two of the greatest American actors working today, with a slew of modern classics and fourteen Oscar nominations (and 2 wins) between them. Titanic catapulted both of them to global stardom and they utilized their popularity to help get ambitious films made, collaborating with some of the greatest filmmakers alive. This sets Titanic apart from most other disaster films, which use big-name stars as part of their marketing appeal. James Cameron instead cast two up-and-coming, remarkably talented actors and made them legends. It’s hard to imagine what the third act of Martin Scorsese’s career would look like if not for DiCaprio’s bankability and that by itself is a good enough reason for Titanic to be celebrated.

“My Heart Will Go On” Is a Magnificent Song

Celine Dion’s ballad was a massive chart topper and currently ranks as the 11th best-selling single of all time, with sales of over 18 million copies. Pretty much anyone alive during the 1990s can immediately identify this song after literally one second, thanks to its iconic opening tin whistle. The art of a great movie soundtrack hit has been mostly lost to time (like so many sunken treasures), with perhaps only Lady Gaga’s recent Top Gun: Maverick single “Hold My Hand” attempting to recapture such magic. Although a couple other disaster films have inspired some gloriously over-the-top ballads, such as Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and Trisha Yearwood’s rendition of “How Do I Live,” none have even come close to touching Canadian icon Celine Dion’s signature song.

'Titanic' Introduced the “I’m Flying” Pose

This is an impossible thing to verify but it’s likely that no cruise ship in existence has not had, at some point, someone stand at the front of the ship with their arms extended in the classic Titanic pose. It’s a silly little piece of cinema history that has nonetheless lived on for decades. Not only is it a memorable pose, it is the single most famous pose in cinema history.

'Titanic' Inspired an Eternal Debate

In the history of cinema, there have been only a few debates that have endured for years, such as the Star Wars “Han shot first” debacle or whether the spinning top fell over at the end of Inception. The question of whether or not Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have fit on the floating door alongside Rose (Kate Winslet) and thus not have frozen to death still inspires discussion to this day. MythBusters famously attempted to recreate the scenario and determined that, in fact, Jack could have survived, to which James Cameron responded, “The script says Jack dies, he has to die.” Perhaps what Cameron is suggesting here is that it’s not buoyancy and hypothermia that determine whether Jack dies, it’s fate.

'Titanic' Is Populist Filmmaking at Its Finest

There’s a tendency for film snobs to turn up their noses at commercially successful films, preferring the esoteric and independent. There’s nothing wrong, of course, with seeking out or rewarding challenging and unique films. But there’s also nothing wrong with making a movie for the purpose of delighting mainstream audiences. James Cameron gave the world the gift of a romantic, tragic film that inspired them to flock to theaters. The film used start-of-the-art technology to revisit and recreate a forgotten era. It tugged at the heartstrings of teenagers falling in love for the first time, and reminded older audiences of what that feeling was like. It did all of this by creating a fictional narrative in the setting of a historic event that spoke to the hubris and greed of humanity. Titanic’s love story transcends socioeconomic boundaries and suggests that love can overcome all obstacles. Sure it’s all a bit hokey but so what? Cameron and company delivered a bit of unforgettable joy and sentimentality to people’s lives that is still fondly (if sometimes ironically) remembered 25 years later.