Love it or hate it, there is no denying the care and passion that went into James Cameron's 1997 masterpiece Titanic. Obsessed with the submarine world and with the 1912 transatlantic ship that sunk into the ocean on its maiden voyage, the director went as far as including real images of its wreckage in his film, a tragic love story that takes place aboard the once thought to be unsinkable vessel. The result of such dedication is a movie that, while filled with fiction, is pretty faithful to the real events it sets off to depict. Cameron's Titanic even features the ship breaking in two before sinking, a fact that was absent from older productions about the ship, such as the 1958 classic A Night to Remember.

However, even though Titanic is indeed the very first movie to portray the titular ship splitting in half, it is not by any means the first media product to do so. In fact, Cameron's film was beaten by a year by a CBS miniseries also called Titanic. Divided into two parts, much like the Titanic itself, the series aired in November 1996. Cameron's Titanic, in turn, would only come out in December 1997. It is, thus, hard to call the show, directed by Robert Lieberman, a rip-off of Cameron's work. Still, there is no denying that the CBS series benefited a lot from the Titanic craze that arose both from the news that there was a big movie in the works and from the upcoming 85th anniversary of the disaster. Years later, it undoubtedly caught some viewers that were hoping to watch Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater off-guard, and it even got marketed as Titanic 2 abroad.

CBS's 'Titanic' Places Two Love Stories Aboard the Legendary Ship

With some pretty iffy acting and an extremely melodramatic script, though, CBS's Titanic doesn't even come close to the quality of Cameron's take on the disaster. That doesn't mean, however, that the two don't share some similarities, the most obvious of which is the setting of a love story against such a tragic backdrop. And Titanic 1996 sure delivers with not just one, but two romances doomed by icy waters. The first involves a first-class couple: Isabella Paradine, played by a pre-The Mask of Zorro Catherine Zeta-Jones, one of the saving graces of the cast, and Wynn Park (Peter Gallagher). Already acquainted before boarding the Titanic, the two rekindle a past flame that was never quite extinguished, forcing Isabella to wonder whether she should leave her husband and daughter in the U.S. to throw herself into this new relationship.

The other romance is between petty thief Jamie Perse (Mike Doyle) and Danish immigrant Aase Ludvigsen (Sonsee Neu). Both third-class passengers, they have nothing standing between them but their own values and personalities: a recent convert to an unnamed religion, Aase challenges Jamie to leave his life of thievery behind, but he's not exactly up to the task. Things become even more complicated when a crooked crew member called Simon Doonan (Tim Curry) gets in the way. With both its love stories taking place within the boundaries of class, there isn't much at stake for the couples of Titanic. Therefore, the romances aren't exactly interesting. You know from the get-go that Jamie will change his ways, and while there is some judgment towards Isabella due to her being married and in mourning for an aunt while flirting with Wynn, she's nothing but laughs and giggles until the boat sinks.

But Titanic doesn't rely solely on romance. Unfortunately, though, the other story it has to tell is equally uninteresting. It follows Alice Cleaver (Felicity Waterman), the nursemaid to the very real Allison family, who perished in the disaster with the exception of their youngest son, Trevor. With some historical liberties taken, Alice is turned into a former child murderer looking for a new life. Sadly, this isn't enough to make up for a good story, as little is done with this information. Alice is just constantly paranoid about being recognized and keeps having dreams about babies drowning in the ocean.

Now, in between Alice's prescient dreams and Isabella's dubious happy ending, a lot happens in CBS's Titanic, most of which is simply baffling: street prophets tell the passengers that they are about to die, slow-motion shots make sure we don't miss any indicators of the upcoming tragedy, Tim Curry's character rapes a woman in an extremely unnecessary scene... but there is still something of interest to be found in 1996's Titanic. In what turns out to be a mistake, as it doesn't leave enough room for its three central plots to develop, the miniseries also devotes a lot of time to other passengers of the ship, including historical figures such as millionaire J.J. Astor (Scott Hylands) and the ship's crew. The show also dwells into what might have happened aboard the Californian, the ship that failed to come to the Titanic's aid, and the Carpathian, the one that eventually did.

CBS's 'Titanic' Was the First Adaptation To Get One Detail Right