The Big Picture Rose's iconic door from Titanic sold for over $700,000 at an auction featuring Hollywood memorabilia. An expensive piece of film history.

Despite tough competition, Rose's door was the most expensive item auctioned, beating out artifacts from Spider-Man and Indiana Jones.

Titanic's enduring legacy is evident in the high price paid for a prop, showcasing the film's continued impact on pop culture.

Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) knew how important it was to hold on to a piece of debris during the final moments of the Titanic tragedy, even if Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) wasn't able to survive the merciless cold waters of the Atlantic. And now, after paying $718, 750, someone owns that piece of film history, according to The Hollywood Reporter. During the Heritage Auctions’ Treasures from Planet Hollywood event, the part of the door frame from the first-class lounge entrance Rose used to survive was sold away, decades after Titanic made audiences cry for the first time with the climatic sequence where the couple was separated forever.

Even if the piece of wood that Rose used to stay alive after the Titanic went down sounds like the perfect souvenir for a fan of the James Cameron classic, the auction featured a wide variety of impressive artifacts from some of Hollywood's biggest hits. The black suit Tobey Maguire was seen in during the events of Spider-Man 3 was sold for $125,000, and the whip Harrison Ford used in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom came with a price tag of $525,000. But even against the overwhelming competition of Hollywood memorabilia, Rose's door was still the most expensive item presented at the auction.

Titanic introduced Rose DeWitt Bukater as a young woman who was supposed to marry Caledon Hockley (Billy Zane) some time after the family arrived to New York City. While Kate Winslet's depressed protagonist tried to find the easy way out of her uncomfortable situation, Jack showed her that she still had plenty to live for. Dawson and Rose fell in love over the next couple of days, between fancy dinners and steamy encounters inside a car that didn't belong to them. But fate had different plans for them, with Jack eventually dying after the ship went down. Now, someone out there owns the valuable debris that saved Rose's life.

The Legacy of 'Titanic'

Close

The fact that someone was willing to pay more than $700,000 for a prop from Titanic is the latest testament to the film's impressive mark on pop culture. When it first released in theaters, James Cameron's tragic romance earned over $1 billion at the global box office, and it remained as the highest-grossing movie of all time until Avatar came along. During recent years, Cameron has been busy with developing the world of Pandora, as seen in Avatar: The Way of Water. But even if the filmmaker has continued to innovate the industry with his work, Titanic will always hold a very special place in the heart of its devoted fans.