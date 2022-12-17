One of the great debates of our time is about to be laid to rest, once and for all. An argument that took place around water coolers, in school yards, in pubs, clubs and bars, and has raged on for quarter of a century, has now been scientifically debunked. James Cameron, with the help of forensic science, has concluded once and for all, that Jack Dawson, the protagonist of his 1997 romantic epic, Titanic, had to die.

The climax to the film sees the doomed luxury liner sink into the freezing Atlantic Ocean, spilling Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his lover, Rose (Kate Winslet) to what will most likely be a frosty death. Rose manages to climb aboard a wardrobe door in the water, while Jack hangs onto the side, speaking words of encouragement for her to keep fighting. Jack finally succumbs to the subzero temperatures, dying of exposure as Rose lets him go into the dark, cold sea.

For years, fans have argued that by sheer virtue of buoyancy, and the angle she was lying at, Rose could easily have let Jack onto the door, saving both. However, Cameron — sick of the debate, once and for all — has taken steps to disprove the fan theory, and gone to the most James Cameron of lengths to prove it, even filming a documentary for National Geographic about the experiment, ahead of a 4K restoration of Titanic which opens on Valentine's Day, 2023.

Hiring a forensic expert, and two stuntpeople who shared similar body types and mass to the lead roles of the film, Cameron hopes the conclusion revealed within the special will allow fans to move on and allow him to "not have to deal with this" in the future. “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” said Cameron in an interview with PostMedia, while promoting his latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, adding:

We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February. We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.

Cameron further argued that Jack's death was necessary in order to strengthen the almost mythical love affair between the two. “Jack needed to die,” Cameron said. “It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice. Maybe after 25 years, I won’t have to deal with this anymore.”

The Titanic 4K restoration will open in cinemas on February 14, 2023. Check out our interview with Cameron about The Way of Water down below.