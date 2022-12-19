Ever since Titanic debuted in theaters and forever changed the filmmaking landscape, much ado was made about the blockbuster's tragic ending. Millions of movie-goers wept in their rickety theater seats over Jack Dawson's untimely death (Leonardo DiCaprio in his career-making role) and still cry on their couches twenty-five years later despite knowing how James Cameron's historical epic concludes. On the opposite end of the spectrum, an especially zealous quarter of the internet attempted to scientifically debunk The Door: they argued Jack didn't need to die because both he and Rose (Oscar-winner Kate Winslet's breakout role) would have fit on the floating wreckage. It's a debate that produced truly excellent memes and even a viral Mythbusters episode, and it's certainly harmless fun on the surface. However, as such things go with online discourse, leveraging The Door's cultural infamy as a legitimate critique of the film demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of Titanic's thesis. Jack Dawson was always destined to die. In fact, he had to, because without his sacrifice, there's no point to this 195 minute, $200 million budget film.

'Titanic' Makes History Feel Real Again

As someone with a lifelong fascination for shipwrecks, Cameron's initial priority was visiting the real RMS Titanic's remains: crafting a fictionalized version for the screen was just an excuse to see the mother of all shipwrecks in person. However, after achieving that goal, Cameron was humbled and felt "a great mantle of responsibility" to capture the true extent of the horror behind the legendary disaster. According to the writer-director, "It wasn't just a story, it wasn't just a drama; it was a real event that happened to real people who really died." That devotion manifested through his commitment to impeccably recreating the ship to almost full scale and full detail, with the sinking timeframe calculated out to the second, and it's the same reason he centered a love story at his movie's heart: to restore a human face to history.

Of Titanic's approximately 2,200 passengers, over 1,500 lost their lives due to human hubris and intentional cruelty. The lack of sufficient lifeboats is common knowledge at this point, as are the foreboding declarations of the ship as "unsinkable." At that time, the Titanic was a catastrophe of untold proportions and entirely preventable with just a few alterations. Those who didn't pass away during the sinking were left by their fellow passengers to slowly freeze to death in the impossibly cold North Atlantic waters.

As empathetic as any individual strives to be, it's all too easy to view even the worst historical events through the lens of detached complacency that's afforded to us by time and distance. This perspective is what Cameron sought to correct, and correct he unflinchingly did. But before the disaster unfolded in the film, the audience needed to care about the characters' fates. That's filmmaking 101. One of the most efficient ways to guarantee viewer investment is through conflict, and Titanic's script went back to basics by establishing a triplicate of drama between its two leads. Rose, an heiress who seemingly wants for nothing, seeks freedom from her abusive circumstances; Jack, a penniless orphan of seemingly no intellectual consequence, longs for adventure. Combining both of their hopeless situations with a star-crossed lovers dynamic was a bonafide way to make film-goers root for them. While Cameron likely never intended to upend tropes or write the wittiest script imaginable, he instead ruthlessly used tropes for all they were worth and then some. Cameron further accentuated this emotional ploy by casting actors who reminded him of Audrey Hepburn and Jimmy Stewart, some of classic Hollywood's most charismatic and endearing icons.

Not only is the concept of a forbidden romance as old as time immemorial, but so is losing one-half of said couple to tragic circumstances (or both halves – just ask Shakespeare). Jack's death fulfills that requirement but means so much more than some lazy attempt at provoking tears from film-goers. His sacrificial love for Rose is a microcosmic reflection of Cameron's entire motif and underscores all that makes Titanic an achingly poignant film.

In 'Titanic,' Rose's Life Is Torture Until She Meets Jack

As the protagonist and point-of-view character, Rose is a teenager trapped in a daily cycle of horror: her mother treats her little better than she might a piece of familial property to sell in exchange for regaining their former financial standing. Her fiancé, Caledon Hockley (Billy Zane), is a much older man as narcissistic and self-serving as they come, who's repeatedly sexually assaulted Rose and exhibits an obsessive need to control her after the slightest suggestion of another man's interest. He does this first through spying on her, followed by verbal abuse and physical intimidation. Rose's life is such torture that the image she presents of a proper high society lady doubles as a shell of isolating self-preservation; what meager scraps of protection she has, that is. And the Titanic's maiden voyage represents the final push toward her inescapable future as Cal's wife. She intends to take her life before Jack talks her down off the back of the ship because that seems like the only outlet available.

It's Jack's influence that paints Rose a different picture of the world: one that's as vivid and heartfelt as his sketches, full to the brim with potential. And as a parentless boy with no money to his name, Jack's situation is one usually associated with a despondent worldview. Instead, he hands Rose the key to her chains just by showing her insight and compassion. Rose experiencing selfless love for the first time inspires her to assert her independence and fight for freedom instead of surrendering to the despair that once claimed her, and although Jack serves as the catalyst, Rose has to make the choice. The film doesn't even tip-toe around it; Jack directly states that only Rose can save herself, and it's a fact never more apparent than after Jack's death. The Rose of only a few days prior might have died in the icy water, but this one recognizes the precious value of life. There's so much beauty left in the world for her to see, isn't there?

Later in the film, when the camera pans over the collection of framed photos at elderly Rose's bedside, showing the tremendously full life she seized with both hands, the audience understands the significance of human existence and just how much joy Rose would have lost under different circumstances. The triumphant message of living one's life without regret or hesitation, and never forgetting that every human life is of consequence, is the crux of Cameron's story. Without the true stakes and true costs evidenced through Jack's death, Rose's survival and Titanic's core would hold no true resonance.

Rose Survived While Thousands Onboard Titanic Didn't Have a Chance

Rose's life also reflects the reality of what random chance so cruelly took from the thousands who did perish when Titanic sank. The ocean was an indiscriminate killer, taking the young, the old, the kind and the cruel, the poor and the rich, but every person on that ship of dreams held potential, meaning, and worth. All had dreams that were lost. Most of us know that neither happiness nor longevity of life is promised; no one knows the number of our days. Jack surely didn't, but he leaped into the unknown nonetheless and considered any cost worth it because he made the most of his time with Rose. His actions and Rose's lead by example.

Another layer is how a male love interest willingly laying down his life in a non-violent sacrifice remains radical even in 2022. Jack never dashes around firing a gun or punching Cal as a show of machismo. He doesn't go out in a blaze of glory that history can't help but record. Rather, Jack passes quietly, giving just enough of a speech to ensure Rose will keep fighting tooth and nail. No one remembers his name except the one who matters most, and she memorializes it as her own, a constant reminder and symbol of her survival.

But James Cameron saw Titanic as a love story set against the backdrop of historical events. And all of that comes down to The Door. A Titanic where Jack survives is a Titanic hollow of meaning and betraying its own intent. How unrealistic, plot-convenient, and insulting to reality that would be. In a historical situation where many succumbed to selfish cruelty trying to survive and just as many gave their lives alongside or in their loved ones' steads, Jack Dawson's death is the key substance within Titanic's spectacle.