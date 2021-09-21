If you still cannot let Titanic go, Netflix has some great news for you: the classic love story is coming to the streaming platform this October. It’s been 84, I mean, 24 years since the love story of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) made history and became one of the most important movies in history. Now Netflix is jumping on board of Titanic’s success to boost its already impressive catalog.

Written, directed, and produced by James Cameron, Titanic hit theaters in 1997 after a turbulent production. Set to film for 138 days, Titanic instead took 160 and raised the production costs to $200 million. To make matters worse, many cast and crew members suffered from injuries and illness while shooting in a giant water tank built by Cameron to ensure the movie would be as realistic as possible.

At the end of editing, when Cameron delivered a three-hour-long cut of Titanic to Fox, the studio even requested the director to recut it into a shorter version. As a result, Cameron had to give away part of his profit shares to ensure the movie would be released as he intended.

There’s a lot that could have gone wrong with Titanic, but the movie became the highest-grossing movie ever made, a title that it held until Cameron released Avatar in 2009. Add the fact that Titanic won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, and it’s easy to understand how Cameron’s masterpiece became one of the most significant marks of cinema. And now, with the movie available on Netflix, you can watch the entire three hours without changing your VHS — trust me, kids, this was a real thing; a single VHS couldn't fit the whole movie.

Titanic is coming to Netflix on October 1, right after Halloween month begins. So, when your loved one is tired of getting scared, and you're looking for something to warm your hearts while fall makes the temperature drop, Titanic will be right there to make you feel like the king of the world.

