If you, like millions of others, have been inundated - on the news, social media, TikTok, you name it - with news of the Titan Submersible disaster this week, seen James Cameron appearing as a talking head on the news, and thought to yourself "I wonder what Jack and Rose are up to?", then you are in luck.

In a move that may seen by some as exploitative, others as canny, and perhaps most of all, slightly cringeworthy, this week, Netflix is set to reintroduce the beloved 1997 Oscar-winning film by Cameron, Titanic, to its streaming platform. Starting July 1, audiences in the United States and Canada will have the opportunity to relive the iconic story starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The announcement has garnered significant attention, particularly in light of the recent tragic incident involving the Titan submersible, which captivated global headlines. The unfortunate event led to the loss of four passengers and the sub's pilot. Additionally, Netflix has released a trailer for an intriguing documentary titled The Deepest Breath which will be focusing on the world of freediving.

Angry Keyboard Bashing

Opinions from social media users expressed their discontent regarding the timing of Titanic's return to Netflix. One user wrote, "The timing is highly inappropriate," while another commented, "Netflix seems to lack sensitivity in their decision-making." Another user expressed, "Netflix has crossed the line of decency with this timing," and a fourth user stated, "It is distasteful to exploit a tragic accident for the sake of gaining viewers." Yet another user criticized Netflix by saying, "Netflix's marketing director must have thought, 'Let's profit from the tragedy of those people's deaths.' How distorted and sick does one's mindset have to be to entertain such thoughts?"

It's important to note, however, that Titanic was already scheduled to return to the platform - having been hanging out on Prime Video in the U.S. lately - prior to the tragedy. It's not like they thought "well, you know what we all need in the wake of a tragedy? A love story set in the same body of water where these people died!"

Sinking Feeling

During an interview with BBC News, Cameron revealed his deep intuition about the fate of the sub soon after news broke of its disappearance.

"I had an instinctual feeling about what had transpired. The failure of the sub's electronics, communication system, and tracking transponder all at once meant one thing: the sub was lost. I knew it was resting precisely at its last recorded depth and location, and that's precisely where it was eventually discovered. It felt like an agonizing and surreal ordeal, with discussions of noises, oxygen levels, and various other details adding to the nightmarish atmosphere."

Regarding the documentary, Netflix initially released the trailer for The Deepest Breath last Tuesday, before the tragic outcome of the missing submersible was disclosed. It's important to note that the documentary does not revolve around the Titanic or submersibles. Instead, it focuses on Alessia Zecchini, the current record holder in freediving, offering an exploration of her remarkable journey.

