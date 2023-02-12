It may be about to be overtaken as the third-highest-grossing film of all time by Avatar: The Way of Water, but James Cameron has sent a box office lifeboat for his 1997 crown jewel, Titanic in the wake of its 25th-anniversary re-release.

111 years on from the doomed sailing of the luxury cruise liner, the RMS Titanic is still very much in the public consciousness. The hype over Cameron's film, which made stars of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, feels like it never really went away, with each new generation finding something to identify with, to argue over, to admire, and to love—be it Kate and Leo's lifelong friendship, accompanying each other as dates two decades later to awards shows, or even arguments about how many people can actually fit on a damned wardrobe door.

The movie stayed in theaters for 10 months after its release, eventually finishing up with a total of $600 million domestically, and $1.242 billion internationally for a total of $1.843 billion worldwide, becoming the first film to ever cross the $1 billion mark. It was the highest-grossing film of all time for over a decade until Cameron beat his own record with the release of Avatar. Subsequent re-releases of the film took it over the $2 billion mark.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Ever the old romantic, and never one to shy away from the chance to try out some new technology, Cameron chose Valentine's Day week to mark the 25th-anniversary release of his Academy Award-winning magnum opus, bolstered by some 4K high frame rate technology, as well as a new IMAX remastering.

James Cameron Still Rules the Box Office

Perhaps bolstered by the presence of his latest film, The Way of Water, in cinemas, the decision to bring Titanic back to screens has been a safe and a smart one. While Magic Mike's Last Dance took the top spot at the domestic box office for the weekend, globally it only took third place with $18.6 million.

The Way of Water continued, for its ninth consecutive week, to top the global box office with a $25.8 million gross while Titanic's re-release added another $22.3 million to its quarter-century accumulation. The two films are expected to swap places in the coming days on the all-time charts—Titanic sits at $2.217 billion and The Way of Water currently at $2.213 billion.

That said, the appeal Titanic continues to hold in the imagination of the public is all the more remarkable given the initial belief that it was Cameron's folly. The most expensive film of all time when released, Cameron admitted he had already come to terms with the fact he would "lose the studio $100 million." However, a combination of groundbreaking visual effects, terrific leading performances from his young stars, and old-fashioned disaster proved an immense hit with audiences, who continued to see the film for months after its release.

Just like Jack and Rose, it seems like audiences who journey about Titanic will never let go.