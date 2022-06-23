James Cameron's Titanic celebrates its 25th anniversary this year! In honor of the box office behemoth's birthday, a remastered version of the film in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate will see a theatrical release, yet again — and just in time for Valentine's Day next year.

Disney has set the international rerelease of the multiple Oscar winner for February 10, 2023, Deadline reports. Paramount also acquired the domestic rights to the film and is expected to set a date in the coming days. Producer Jon Landau, and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment, made the announcement when he shared a 3D look at the remastered version of the Titanic rerelease on Wednesday at Disney’s CineEurope presentation in Barcelona. This is not the first time audiences received another chance to see the epic romance and disaster film on the big screen since the film's original release. The film was released for the second time in 2012, and would go on to earn a record-breaking $67 million in its opening week. For the film's 20th anniversary in 2017, Titanic hit theaters once again. In total, Titanic is the third highest grossing movie ever at the global box office with $2.2 billion. Cameron's Avatar ranks at No.1 worldwide, with Avengers: Endgame sitting in second place.

The epic, which was originally released domestically in 1997, turned actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio into mega-stars and household names. Titanic went on to dominate the Oscars with 11 wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Original Song. Even after 25 years, the film continues to receive praise for their portrayal of star-crossed lovers as well as the soundtrack composed by James Horner. The boundary-breaking special effects have also stood the test of time with each rerelease into theaters. Titanic tells the story of the whirlwind romance across the class divide between young Aristocrat Rose (Winslet) and the penniless artist Jack (DiCaprio), set on board the ill-fated R.M.S Titanic.

Titanic isn't the only Cameron re-release sailing back into theaters. The news follows another major announcement Disney made at CinemaCon in April. Cameron's original 2009 high fantasy, action-adventure Avatar will get a remastered release on September 23 of this year. The No. 1 grossing film of all time will also be hitting theaters just in time to refresh audiences' memories before the debut of its sequel Avatar: The Way of the Water. The new film will be released internationally on December 14 and in North America on December 16.