The 1997 movie Titanic, based on the events of the actual sinking of the RMS Titanic back in 1912, has captured audiences for nearly three decades. Now, the movie will go on to capture more hearts on Hulu beginning February 1. The movie starring Kate Winslet (The Reader) and Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street) also starred Billy Zane, who recently took on the role of Marlon Brando in Waltzing With Brando.

The logline of the movie is as follows:

"101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic's departure through to its death—on its first and last voyage—on April 15, 1912."

Zane stars as Cal Hockley, the fiancé to Rose (Winslet). A deeply insecure man, with just as deep pockets. Cal was the one to purchase the iconic Heart of the Ocean necklace that Rose sports in the movie, which is discovered deep within the wreckage at the beginning of the film. Its discovery, by Bill Paxton’s Brock Lovett, springboard’s the film’s plot into motion, and at 101, Rose comes aboard Brock’s ship to tell her story of the Titanic.

'Titanic' Blew Itself Out of the Water at the Box Office

Close

The film was directed by legendary director James Cameron, who is best known for Titanic as well as the Avatar movies (the blue ones, not the Airbender). The movie was a massive success, with a budget of $200 million, but has grossed an estimated $2.2 billion. Whether people were literally into watching a sinking ship much in the way of being unable to watch a trainwreck, or fans of the cast that also included Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, and Victor Garber. Titanic currently has an 88% critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% audience score. The strong scores, nearly 30 years later, prove the movie to be a timeless classic. The film was once the highest grossing film of all-time, only dethroned by Cameron’s Avatar in 2010. The film was nominated 14 times at the Oscars, winning 11, and tied with Ben-Hur for the most Academy Awards in Oscar history.

Titanic streams on Hulu starting February 1. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.