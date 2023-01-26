Fan-favorite DC series Titans is set to culminate with its Season 4, Deadline has reported. The series joins the likes of other DC live-action features The Flash and Stargirl which came to an end after DC Universe folds. A lot has changed since David Zaslav’s regime took over Warner Bros last year in a multi-billion merger deal.

The series has been created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti under Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros banners. Based on the DC Comics superhero team the Teen Titans, the feature was well received by fans and critics alike. The first part of Season 4 came out in November last year, while the series culminating Part 2 is expected to drop sometime in April, this year. The remaining episodes of part 2 are crafted to give a proper send-off to the characters. Showrunner Greg Walker addresses the wrap in a statement saying, “I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty-nine episodes over the last five plus years.”

He further commended Johns and Goldsman, “I’m incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

Image via HBO Max

In the latest season, after saving Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. However, things go down when they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers, unlike anything they’ve faced before, after a stop in Metropolis. The series casts Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson aka Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders aka Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth aka Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan aka Beast Boy. Also rounding off the cast are Joshua Orpin, Franka Potente, Joseph Morgan and many more. An HBO spokesperson said in an official statement:

“We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank Titans showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures.

Part two of Season 4 of Titans is expected to drop sometime in April. You can check out the trailer below: