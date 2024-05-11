The Big Picture Titans Funko Pops are coming this summer, featuring the main characters from the series' final season.

The Titans series took a dark and violent approach, blending morbid themes with campy comic book elements.

The Nightwing, Raven, Starfire, and Beast Boy figures are available to pre-order now.

While DC fans are eagerly awaiting James Gunn’s new cinematic era, the one medium the company had thrived in for decades was television. Most mainstream watchers are familiar with the “Arrowverse” that ran on the CW for over a decade, but in the late 2010s, DC experimented with more adult-centric programming. This included their mature take on Titans. Now the superhero team is getting new Funko Pops based on the series.

There are four Pops in the Titans’ wave of figures, which highlight the main characters of the series. This includes Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson aka Nightwing, Anna Diop’s Starfire, Teagan Craft’s Raven and Ryan Potter’s Beast Boy. All four heroes are how they look in the series’ final season. For example, while Dick started out as Robin in Season 1, like the comics, the character’s biggest arc throughout the series was getting out of Batman’s shadow to become his own hero. He would dawn the Nightwing persona at the end of Season 2. While Nightwing, Raven, Starfire, and Beast Boy have all received Pops from their different iterations in the past, it's nice to see Funko honoring their live-action counterparts. Especially, since the series has been off the air now for almost a full year.

The Story of ‘Titans’

Titans infamously got off on the wrong foot with comic book fans with its ultra-moody first trailer where Robin brutally took down some thugs before uttering the words “f**k Batman”. This was the first sign that this was not going to be the color Teen Titans of the beloved 2000s animated series or even the comics that inspired it. From its depiction of violence to its dark themes, Titans was taking the franchise in a new direction. The first season would be focused on bringing the core team of Robin, Raven, Starfire and Beast Boy together to stop Raven’s evil father, Trigon. In that season, the universe opened up to include Jason Todd’s Robin and the Doom Patrol.

The latter of which would get its own spin-off show. In the three remaining seasons, the team would expand with Superboy, Hawk and Dove, Wonder Girl, and Tim Drake’s Robin as they would take on threats like Deathstroke, Scarecrow, Red Hood and Brother Blood. Over the course of its four seasons, Titans had a lot of ups and downs. However, its blend of morbid themes and campy comic book elements always ment you never knew what the show was going to do next. The costume designs in particular were also some of the best the superhero genre has ever seen. It’ll be interesting to see if Funko will expand this line past the core four as characters like Hawk, Dove and Robin were made for the Pop treatment.

All four seasons of Titans are currently streaming on Max. They’re also available on Blu-ray and VOD. These new Titans Funko Pops are releasing on July 17, 2024. You can currently pre-order them on Amazon.

