Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 10 of Titans.With a multiverse to explore, there are plenty of different continuities of DC films and shows, and Titans showed several in Gar's (Ryan Potter) trip through the Red in Season 4, Episode 9, "Dude, Where's My Gar." This moment established that these stories exist in alternate universes, yet the show most closely related to Titans is less clear. Doom Patrol is the only one not shown within the Red. In fact, Gar runs into Victor "Vic" Stone (Joivan Wade) as he returns to his own world, leaving fans wondering if Doom Patrol and Titans are connected. This isn't the first time the characters crossed over, either. The Doom Patrol was introduced in Titans Season 1 before their show premiered. As a part of Gar's origin story, the characters are in Episode 4, "Doom Patrol." Yet since this initial intersection, the two shows have diverged and not mentioned each other. Yet Season 4, Episode 10, "Game Over," has Vic, Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), and Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer) trapped in The Red with Gar, uniting the shows once again.

Or so it would seem. The appearance of Doom Patrol characters begs the question of when in their timeline they were pulled into the Red, but the answer is nowhere. Despite their similarities, these characters aren't the same people from Doom Patrol. The Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths event established Titans to occur on Earth-9 and Doom Patrol on Earth-21. While the actors play both versions, the Vic, Cliff, and Larry seen in Titans are from a different universe than the Doom Patrol show, meaning that things seen in their own show don't strictly apply. Yet their brief appearance in Titans shows them to be similar to the wacky characters fans have grown to love.

RELATED: 'Titans’ Season 4's Crossover Episodes Set Up the Franchise’s Most Iconic Friendship

The Doom Patrol in 'Titans' Is Familiar

Image via HBO

Though not exactly the characters explored in the four seasons of their own show, the Vic, Cliff, and Larry in Titans are familiar to fans. For one thing, Cliff and Vic both appeared in Titans before, but more to the point, their personalities match the alternate versions of themselves who have more screen time. With the actors from Doom Patrol playing them, the Earth-9 versions look and sound the same. But it's not only that. From Vic trying to control the situation to Cliff's unfiltered and untimely jokes, they behave as fans would expect. They may not have had the same adventures, but given the similarity to the other versions, it's a good guess that they have the same tendency to find trouble.

However, what the Doom Patrol has been up to since Gar's departure is unclear, as they don't waste time recounting their adventures to him. Yet a few things reflect their Earth-21 counterparts. Like in Doom Patrol, Vic is a later addition to the team. This is apparent because, unlike the others, he doesn't know Gar, who left the Doom Patrol to join the Titans only a few years prior. This time constraint means that Vic joined the Doom Patrol around the same time on both Earths. As seen from their appearance in Titans Season 1, Larry and Cliff have the same basic backstory on both worlds, though more has been revealed in their own show. So they might not be the time-traveling superheroes of Doom Patrol, but they aren't so different.

Yet the Doom Patrol Haven’t Had the Same Journey on Earth-9

Image via HBO

Despite the similarities, this version of the Doom Patrol characters haven't had the same adventures. So much important character development can be seen in Doom Patrol that the Earth-9 versions don't have. Cliff's reunion with his daughter and attempts to be a grandpa are all he can talk about on Doom Patrol, yet neither comes up in his time in the Red. Earth-21 Cliff also got feeling back in one hand, which was a big deal. The fact that Cliff isn't trying to touch things in the Red or wearing his oven mitt suggests that Earth-9 Cliff hasn't received the same upgrade. Cliff isn't the only one who shows differences. Larry calls on the Negative Spirit in Titans. But in Doom Patrol, the Negative Spirit returned home, and Larry bonded with baby Keeg. The Vic on Earth-9 lacks the changes of his Earth-21 counterpart as well. This Vic still has the cybernetic upgrades that were removed in Doom Patrol. All these things make it clear that they are different people with different histories despite their similarities.

The divide is made obvious in other ways as well. Throughout the entirety of Doom Patrol, Gar isn't mentioned, suggesting he didn't live in their manor on Earth-21. Considering the focus given to Niles Caulder's projects, it seems likely Gar never got his powers in Doom Patrol's world as he does in Titans. Though the Doom Patrol clearly exists in Titans, their level of activity is unconfirmed. They could still be living in their mansion, hiding from the world. And on the flip side, the Titans may not even be present on Earth-21, as Gar is the only connection between the two and isn't tied to the Doom Patrol in that reality.

Connected or Not, It’s Nice To See the Doom Patrol in ‘Titans'

Image via HBO Max

Despite the crossover of sorts, Titans and Doom Patrol remain in separate continuities, though Titan's world does have a Doom Patrol of its own. Several of the same characters exist, but they don't have the same experiences. Even so, the Vic, Cliff, and Larry trapped in the Red with Gar aren't so different from their alternate-universe counterparts. They certainly began similarly, yet character development and their personal choices have separated the Earth-9 and Earth-21 versions of the Doom Patrol. But the brief appearance gives a glimpse at the Doom Patrol's dynamic in their show, though several characters don't appear. This brief crossover, if you can call it that, doesn't go into Doom Patrol's odd adventures, but it's an interesting moment for Titans. These are not the same iteration of Vic, Cliff, and Larry, but they are similar enough to get fans missing Doom Patrol.

The remaining episodes of Titans air Thursdays on HBO Max and the entire series is available to stream.