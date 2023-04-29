Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 4 Episode 9 of Titans.As HBO Max's Titans wraps up its fourth and final season, it seems that no stone will go unturned as the series expands its scope before the inevitable Blip that will end the current iteration of the DC Universe. Leaning into the "Go Big or Go Home" philosophy, the most recent episode saw a multiversal crossover filled with Easter Eggs aplenty as Gar Logan, aka Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), used his newfound powers to enter the Red and catch glimpses of several different realities threaded throughout DC's many mediums. From Shazam! to The CW's The Flash, there's a lot to unpack in a scene that lasts less than five minutes.

Seeing Red Again

After the events of the mid-season finale, which saw Sebastian Sanger (Joseph Morgan), now Brother Blood, blast the Titans seemingly into oblivion, viewers were left to wonder where Gar went when he called upon the Red to take him. The first two episodes back dealt with the remaining Titans and their quest to take the fight to Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), so it wasn't until the episode "Dude, Where's my Gar?" that those answers were revealed. Following the cryptic advice from Freedom Beast (Nyambi Nyambi), Gar entered the Red and learned more about the multiversal hub that connects all animal life in the DC Universe. After a revelatory side quest that further muddies the legacy of AntiHero "The Chief" Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), and further connects the Titans storyline to that of Doom Patrol, Beast Boy attempts to use the Red to locate his friends, opening the series to the wider world of the DC Multiverse.

As with most DC multiversal incursions, the first hero seen in the nexus is the Flash — more specifically, Grant Gustin's Flash from CW's Arrowverse. The character has a long and storied history with the Multiverse, as many will see when Ezra Miller runs onto the big screen in June with Andres Muschietti's The Flash. While the characters don't interact, it is refreshing to see Gustin's Flash literally run through the scene as that show is also wrapping up its final season. As he passes, a bolt of Flash lightning hits Gar, sending him hurtling through the nexus and landing in Blue Valley, Nebraska. Disoriented and confused, he is approached by Stargirl, reprised by Brec Bassinger from the canceled CW series, and the two find an immediate connection over their mutual respect and reverence for family. It's a multilayered moment of sentiment in the otherwise bleak, hyper-violent show, celebrating the passing of both.

Gar re-enters the Red, displaying a marked confidence as he pushes forward through the nexus, settling on a nondescript landing area, the multiverse spread out around him. He sees an archival shot of Swamp Thing from the criminally underrated James Wan-produced television series of 2019. This marks yet another series that began on the short-lived DC Universe streaming platform, where Titans, Stargirl, and Doom Patrol all got their start before migrating to other platforms. A childlike shout is heard and a scene of Zachary Levi as Shazam is shown, as the hero flies through the city in a confrontation with Doctor Sivanna. It's clear from Gar's vantage that all of these glimpses are from universes other than his own, but that offers little preparation for the shattering revelation to come.

Fourth Wall? What Fourth Wall?

Comics giant Grant Morrison appears, peering out into the nexus as Gar peers in, the two locking eyes. Grant calls out, "I can see you. Do you see me?" It's a moment ripped directly from the writer's work on the comics run of Animal Man, the basis for Freedom Beast, and his eventual connection to Beast Boy. It's such a surreal moment — a DC answer to a very Marvel question: what is the relationship between creators and their creations? Much like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's divisive finale, it blurs the lines between entertainment and the production and distribution of that entertainment. It's a fan's fantasy, so it should come as no surprise that this episode was written by two of the biggest Beast Boy fans in our universe: DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and Beast Boy actor Ryan Potter.

“Because I was adapting a lot of what Grant Morrison had done in Animal Man with the Red and Freedom Beast, I thought it would be awesome if Grant themself was one of the people in the multiverse,” said Johns via DC.com's blog. “Grant is one of my favorite writers and human beings of all time. Grant is the master of the multiverse to me, which is why it was important to tip my hat to them. It was an opportunity for me to say thank you.”

Beast Boy waves, bewildered, as any would be when looking their Creator in the face, before he is distracted by the sound of a television blipping on, turning to see a crude cartoon version of himself extolling the virtues of waffles. This is yet another surreal moment of multiversal muddiness, contrasting these two vastly different interpretations of the character. It's unclear if Gar even recognizes the two-dimensional representation from Teen Titans Go! before him as a version of himself as he's quickly bombarded by a barrage of audio Easter Eggs from the annals of DC's television and film history.

The Scene in 'Titans' Calls Back to Iconic Moments in DC Film and Television

“A lot of the audio comes from different DC films and television shows,” Johns reveals. “You can hear Harley Quinn in there from the HBO Max animated series. You can hear Doctor Fate from Smallville. You can hear Jonathan Kent from Superman: The Movie. You can hear Cesar Romero as the Joker from the 1966 Batman series. Those all kind of came together in post when we started to design the sequence.”

Gar sees Freedom Beast once more and the two share a knowing nod. The former had hoped that Gar would take up the mantle of Protector of the Red, but it seems as though he's relented his wishes in deference to Beast Boy's need to reconnect with his friends and his family. He calls out again to the Red to take him to his family, and in a surprising turn, lands in a room of the Doom Patrol's manor, where he's discovered by Joivan Wade's Cyborg. This marks the first time these two legendary best friends meet in their live-action iterations, as Cyborg wasn't a member of the Patrol when the two series crossed over in Season 1, Episode 4, appropriately titled "Doom Patrol."

The whole scene feels like a love letter to this era of DC, and in many ways it is. Titans has only three more episodes to air before it bids farewell, and Doom Patrol is right behind it. James Gunn and Peter Safran have a new vision for DC moving forward, and it likely won't include many of the projects that have come before, including every property referenced in this jam-packed crossover scene. Even HBOMax, itself, is transitioning to MAX at the end of May, telecasting the uneasy fate of any institution in our current climate. As far as farewells go, this one was a welcome and reverent one, and we have Johns and Potter to thank for that.

The remaining episodes of Titans air Thursdays on HBOMax and the entire series is available to stream.