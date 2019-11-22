‘Titans’ Season 2 Finale Trailer Teases the Reveal of Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing

0

Season 2 of Titans comes to a close next Friday, and with it comes a big superhero reveal that fans have been waiting for: Brenton Thwaites stepping into the role of Nightwing in earnest! The season finale’s trailer teases a big face-off between the newly arrived Nightwing and the imposing threat that is Deathstroke. It also features a great look at the super-team’s costumes, but we’ve got even better shots of the supersuits thanks to a behind-the-scenes event put on by the creative team at DC Universe.

The Season 2 finale of Titans debuts Friday, November 29th, exclusively on DC Universe; all Season 1 episodes are available now for streaming.

Check out the trailer for the Titans Season 2 finale below, followed by more looks at the heroes’ supersuits:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t miss this unforgettable finale of TITANS Season 2. Watch on November 29, only on DC Universe.

The highly anticipated Nightwing supersuit was officially unveiled during a special press event for the DC UNIVERSE drama series Titans. Executive producer/showrunner Greg Walker and specialty costume designer Laura Jean Shannon were on hand to unveil the suit.

The Nightwing suit, designed by Shannon with the support of her team and built by Creative Character Engineering, will make its debut during the Season 2 finale episode of Titans and marks the first-ever live-action portrayal of the Nightwing character.

Supersuit costumes for Season 2 characters Jason Todd Robin, Wonder Girl, Aqualad, Hawk, Dove, Ravager and Deathstroke were also on display at the event. All suits were designed by Shannon with the support of her team and built by Creative Character Engineering.

Following the unveiling, Walker and Shannon participated in a Q&A alongside creative members of the costume team.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.