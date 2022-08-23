Comic book fans are living in the golden age of superhero TV, and one of the more unique shows over the last couple of years has been DC’s Titans. The HBO Max original series has been a very mature, dark, take on the Teen Titans, and now it has been announced that the show’s third season is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on October 25. The Blu-ray will be $29.98, while the DVD will be $24.98.

The release will feature all 13 episodes from Titans Season 3 and comes loaded with a ton of heroic special features. All-New Featurettes like “Titans Expanded”, “Titans: Worlds within Worlds”, and “Welcome to Gotham” are included alongside “Inside the Character” looks at Barbara Gordon and Red Hood. The big focus of Season 3 was the Titans moving to Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s absence and Jason Todd’s “death”. The classic Death in the Family story arc was a major influence on the season and allowed the series to expand the Bat-Family further by introducing iconic characters like Tim Drake and Barbara Gordon.

While Titans has had its major ups and downs in its first two seasons, Season 3 was an improvement, and when the story focused on its rich character relationships, Season 3 was a compelling story about a broken family, particularly the Bat-Family. Introducing Savannah Welch’s Barbara Gordon was such a refreshing move for the series, and it allowed ultra serious Dick Grayson aka Nightwing to express his lighter side. It also helped that Welch owned the role of Barbara and her chemistry with Brenton Thwaites was simply delightful.

In that same breath, Red Hood being one of the main villains in this particular season made Thwaites’ Nightwing face the mistakes he’s made throughout the course of the series head on. Nightwing being Red Hood’s enemy instead of Batman was an interesting twist on the classic story that led to some really intense fight sequences and drama between the two. Given their complicated history in the series thus far, each time the two fought, it felt like a weighty tragedy.

Season 4 is coming soon to HBO Max and will feature the exciting new threats of Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx who all have major Teen Titans ties. Titans Season 3 will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 25 just in time for your last minute Halloween costume ideas. While we wait for Season 3’s physical release and more news on Season 4, you can stream the first three seasons of Titans on HBO Max now.