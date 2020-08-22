‘Titans’ Season 3 Is Adding Barbara Gordon, Scarecrow, and Red Hood

After two seasons of fighting the forces of evil, despite their relatively young age, Titans Season 3 is getting an upgrade. As announced by WB and DC at the DC FanDome event, three beloved characters will be joining the show in its third season: Dr. Jonathan Crane, Barbara Gordon, and the Red Hood.

Curran Walters currently plays Jason Todd, the man who becomes the Red Hood in comic book continuity, and he will indeed be stepping into this role for season 3, hellbent “in his obsession to take down his old team”. Barbara Gordon used to be Batgirl, and now is the Commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department. She used to have a thing with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), but now has a thing for “wanting the Titans out of her city”. And Dr. Crane, who might be better known as the fear toxin-using Scarecrow, will be behind bars at Arkham Asylum, working as a kind of Hannibal Lecter-esque consultant for Gotham’s Police Department. Neither Gordon nor Crane have been cast yet, so start speculating and brainstorming!

It sounds like the main creative team of Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Akiva Goldsman, Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter, and Richard Hatem are looking to shake up and raise the stakes on their superheroes and the city they inhabit. I love any “police force resents the superheroes” tropes in superhero storytelling, and the Red Hood storyline is a notably beloved, complicated, and tragic pool to swim in. Will this team pull this all off? Looks like you’ll have to watch Titans season 3 to find out.

Enjoy these dope pieces of comic book art of all three new characters below. For more on the DC Universe drama, here’s our interview with Goldsman.