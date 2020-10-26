‘Titans’ Season 3 Reveals Its Red Hood

Over the summer, during its splashy DC FanDome event (remember that?), it was revealed that Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters) would assume the vigilante alter-ego Red Hood in Titans’ upcoming third season. And if you were one of the many fans excited about the prospect of a ripped-from-the-comic-books storyline, get ready for your first glimpse of the character’s new TV incarnation (see below).

The character, which was created by Batman creator Bill Finger back in 1951, appears in the new season along with new comic book-y character Jonathan Crane aka the Scarecrow and former Batgirl Barbara Gordon, now Gotham’s Police commissioner. These roles have yet to be cast, which TV Line points out. This new season of Titans will debut exclusively on WarnerMedia’s new direct-to-consumer streaming platform HBO Max, which, despite some great exclusive series, has yet to crack 5 million subscribers in its first few months of operation, thanks in part to a crowded marketplace and utterly confusing marketing rollout. (By contrast, Disney+ netted more than 60 million subscribers in its first year.) Titans joins other original series, like Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn, in moving from the DC Universe subscription service to HBO Max (DC Universe will be rebranded DC Universe Infinite and focus on its comic book library, in early 2021). Exact timing for the premiere of Titans season 3 has yet to be revealed. But hey, at least we know what Red Hood will look like!