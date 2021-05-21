HBO has confirmed that Season 3 of its hit DC show Titans will premiere this August on HBO Max. Inspired by the hit animated showTeen Titans, HBO’s Titans delivers a gritty take on those young heroes of the DC Universe as they mature and find their purpose. In Season 3, our heroes are drawn to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new dangers.

The release date confirmation comes weeks after the casting announcement that Vincent Kartheiser will play the infamous DC villain Scarecrow in the new season of the Titans. Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) and Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) will also be making their appearances for the first time in the series. The characters will share the screen with series regulars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin,Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewisand Alan Ritchson.

Here’s what Ritchson had to say about the highly anticipated third season in a recent interview with Collider:

“It’s the best season yet, and I’m not using hyperbole. Show shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that’s very big. It’s a huge cast. It’s a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story and it sometimes takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this thing. They’ve done a really good job. All of the seasons have been good, but there’s an excellence to this because everybody has figured out what we wanna focus on and who we wanna tell the story through. It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well. It’s the best season yet, by far.”

From the debut of new characters to the setting of Gotham City, Titans fans have a lot to look forward to in the next chapter in the DC saga. The series is developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

Season 3 of Titans will premiere in August on HBO Max. Check out the cast's announcement video below:

