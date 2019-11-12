‘Titans’ Renewed for Season 3 on DC Universe

0

Titans Season 3 will officially be happening. DC Universe has announced that it has renewed the dark and gritty superhero series for a third season, which will debut in Fall 2020. The show premiered in 2018 as the anchor series for the new DC Universe streaming service, offering a gritty take on the Teen Titans comic series. Brenton Thwaites leads the cast as Dick Grayson aka Robin, and he’s joined by comics favorites like Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, Hawk and Dove, Wonder Girl, and Jason Todd.

The second season of Titans brought Bruce Wayne into the fold as Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen plays the former Caped Crusader, while the heroes also have to do battle with the deadly assassin Deathstroke. Looming over everything is Grayson’s inevitable transformation into Nightwing.

It’s unclear which actors specifically will be returning for Titans Season 3, but fans can now rest assured knowing that when the Titans Season 2 finale airs on November 15th, there’s plenty more where that came from.

Also on DC Universe, Doom Patrol will return for a second season on both DC Universe and HBO Max, while the live-action series Stargirl premieres in 2020. Swamp Thing was cancelled after one season, despite critical acclaim.